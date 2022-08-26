search
HomeGolf News"Human rain delay": US Amateur champion roasted over pre-shot routine

Golf News

“Human rain delay”: US Amateur champion roasted over pre-shot routine

By Lewis Fraser22 August, 2022
US AMateur Golf News Social media Amateur Golf Twitter
Sam Bennett Slow Play

Sam Bennett clinched the US Amateur championship in dramatic fashion over the weekend, beating Ben Carr 1up in the 36-hole final.

However, it wasn’t the stellar playthat Bennett showed that got everyone talking.

The 22-year-old attracted plenty of attention on social media, thanks to a pre-shot routine that includes 12 looks at the target, before pulling the trigger.

• LIV Golf set to announce 7 new signings

• McIlroy and Woods plan stadium showdowns

Earlier in the week, when asked about playing an opponent known for a speedy pace of play, the Texas A&M student said:

“I might slow down. I think I’m a pretty slow player. Yeah, I could maybe slow him down.”

Viewers of the final certainly picked up on Bennett's measured approach.

However, some were quick to defend the No. 3 ranked amateur in the world, saying that Bennett was within the 40-second window that is allowed for playing a shot.

