“Human rain delay”: US Amateur champion roasted over pre-shot routine

Sam Bennett clinched the US Amateur championship in dramatic fashion over the weekend, beating Ben Carr 1up in the 36-hole final.

However, it wasn’t the stellar playthat Bennett showed that got everyone talking.

The 22-year-old attracted plenty of attention on social media, thanks to a pre-shot routine that includes 12 looks at the target, before pulling the trigger.

Earlier in the week, when asked about playing an opponent known for a speedy pace of play, the Texas A&M student said:

“I might slow down. I think I’m a pretty slow player. Yeah, I could maybe slow him down.”

Viewers of the final certainly picked up on Bennett's measured approach.

Sam Bennett is a human rain delay. HIT THE DAMN BALL — Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) August 21, 2022

Holy shit you weren't kidding about the pace of play. I had to make sure this wasn't stuck on a loop pic.twitter.com/vPNibIubil — Jon Benne (@LordBenne) August 21, 2022

Was the club-twirl saucy? Sure. But no one is talking about how long he takes over the ball on EVERY shot!! I feel like I’m taking crazy pills! pic.twitter.com/KJSmmQa2Ii — Sean T. Leahy (@seantleahy) August 20, 2022

Watching Sam Bennett golf is like watching paint dry #Slow — Mark (@TheLotWanderer) August 21, 2022

The facial hair and pre shot regrip sequence is straight nightmare fuel — Matthew (@earltwomey) August 21, 2022

However, some were quick to defend the No. 3 ranked amateur in the world, saying that Bennett was within the 40-second window that is allowed for playing a shot.

This is such a lowsy take on pace of play. Him standing over it for 10 seconds longer is not when pace is play gets behind. He was quick to pull clubs and get numbers and not once was he over a 45 seconds to hit a ball — BatonBoy17 (@BatonBoy17) August 21, 2022