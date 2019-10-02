search
HURRY! Voting for the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards is about to close

Golf News

HURRY! Voting for the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards is about to close

By bunkered.co.uk29 September, 2019
Voting for the 2019 Scottish Golf Tourism Awards closes TOMORROW – have you had your say yet?

If not, click here to register your vote before it’s too late. 

Now in their eighth year, the awards are recognised as the ultimate refection of the very best of the ‘Home of Golf’.

VOTE FOR SCOTLAND'S BEST GOLF EXPERIENCE

From clubs, to courses, to accommodation providers, the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards exist to celebrate the very best of our game. What’s more, one lucky club will be named ‘Scotland Best Golf Experience’ for 2019 – the top award on the night and won most recently by Kingsbarns Golf Links.

WATCH - BEHIND THE SCENES AT SGTW 

The glittering ceremony will, once again, bring the curtain down on the 2019 Scottish Golf Tourism Week and, like last year, will take place at the Fairmont St Andrews resort in Fife on October 31.

This year has seen the introduction of some exciting new award categories, which are designed to better represent Scotland’s brilliant and diverse golf product.

This includes a new award for the country’s best nine-hole course.

One thing that isn’t changing, however, is the way in which the awards are decided.

No individual or committee chooses them. Instead, it’s the votes of the
Scottish golfing public – widely recognised as the most knowledgeable
audience of its kind – that decides the winners, making them extra
special.

To vote for your favourites, log-on to scotlandsbestgolfexperience.co.uk

