HomeGolf NewsHURRY! Win $1,000 at the Genesis Open with DraftKings!

Golf News

HURRY! Win $1,000 at the Genesis Open with DraftKings!

By bunkered.co.uk13 February, 2019
DraftKings Genesis Open PGA Tour Fantasy Golf Fantasy Sports Bubba Watson
Bubba1

Time is running out for you to be in with the chance of winning $1,000 by Monday morning!

That's because entries for our exclusive Fantasy Golf Contest, in partnership with DraftKings, close at 2.40pm TOMORROW - before the first ball is struck at the Genesis Open.

CLICK HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN $1k

So, what do you have to do to be in with a chance of scooping the jackpot?

It's pretty simple. Open a new account with DraftKings HERE for free and pick the SIX players you believe are going to give you the top performing fantasy line-up for the week.

Genesis Open

Each player in the field at the PGA Tour event has an assigned salary and a valid line-up for the six players must not exceed the salary cap of $50,000. Similar to Fantasy Football games, the better the player, the higher the salary they have.

For example, Dustin Johnson has a salary of $11,400, while Rod Pampling's is $6,000.

Contest results will be determined by the total points accumulated by each individual line-up entry.

So, without further ado, CLICK HERE to select your line-up and take the first step towards being $1,000 richer by Monday morning!

