Golf News

Hybrid Golf launches exciting new amateur events

By Ryan Crombie19 April, 2021
With travel restrictions easing across the UK, golfers nationwide are on the hunt for destinations to host their next golf trip away.

With their latest announcement, Hybrid Golf could have provided the perfect solution. 

The organisers of the popular Links Golf Cup competitions, Hybrid Golf, has recently launched two new 54-hole Links Cup Pairs events to be played this coming golf season.

Both tournaments provide the ideal opportunity for golfers who are looking to plan an exciting domestic break with friends this summer.

Both Links Cup Pairs events will be played in a better ball format across some of Scotland’s finest links courses.

In mid-August, historic venues, Nairn, Nairn Dunbar and former Scottish Open venue Castle Stuart will play host to the Inverness leg of the event. A couple of weeks later at the beginning of September, a similar tournament will be staged on the Angus coast, featuring a tantalising course line-up of Montrose, Panmure and Monifieth.

“Demand to play in our events has been higher than ever recently, so we are delighted to be able to add to our schedule and put together two new competitions for amateur golfers to enjoy," said a Hybrid Golf spokesperson. "Our Links Cup Pairs trips are always great fun and I’m sure these will be exactly the same. We are going to be visiting some outstanding golf courses and can’t wait to get started.”

Places in both events are limited and selling quickly, so if you enjoy playing fantastic golf courses with just the right amount of competition thrown in, these are the tournaments for you.

Links Cup Pairs Inverness
August 16-18, 2021
Sign up here

Links Cup Pairs Angus
September 1-3, 2021
Sign up here

For more information on the events, visit the Links Golf Cup website by clicking here.

