Pat Perez has come in for criticism after old remarks in which he explicitly ruled out ever joining the LIV Golf Series surfaced.

Perez, 46, was announced as the latest player to defect from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-funded start-up circuit during the final round of the inaugural LIV event near London yesterday.

In doing so, the world No.168 has made himself ineligible to play PGA Tour events for an indefinite period, following commissioner Jay Monahan's decision to suspend all players who play on the new Greg Norman-fronted tour.

• 9/11 survivors group blasts LIV golfers

• Patrick Reed is latest to commit to LIV Golf

Whilst undisclosed, it is understood that Perez has accepted an offer of around $14million to sign with LIV. That's roughly half of the prize money he has made from 515 PGA Tour appearances.

However, no sooner had he been confirmed than tweets branding him a hypocrite started to fly.

That's all because of a comment he made on his Instagram account on February 28.

Responding to a user who asked him if he was going to be "getting on that Saudi train", Perez replied: "f*** no".

Ten days earlier, during the Genesis Invitational in California, Perez had said that he had not been approached by anybody from the LIV Series, which he branded "kind of a joke".

• Official: DeChambeau signs with LIV Golf



• LIV Golf to apply for world ranking status



“The biggest question is there’s no guarantee with that tour," he said. "The PGA Tour’s going to be around a long time. If 60 guys leave, there’s going to be 60 more guys that come up and fill those spots.

"There’s a line from here to Florida of guys who want to play on the PGA Tour, so it’s not a lack of players.”



Predictably, social media users were quick to point out the "hypocrisy" of his U-turn.

Pat Perez was very fast to do early condemnations of Phil and LIV. It took $10M to change his tune. On a personal note, I wish this hadn’t all happened but it’s at the PGA Tour’s feet. They screwed all this up. I totally get Phil, DJ, or especially a Piott’s perspective — Joel (@joelkremke) June 12, 2022

Just went back and listened (again) to @golf_subpar episode with Pat Perez, ripping Phil Mickelson for his comments about LIV/PGA Tour. Everyone has a price, right Pat? — Adam Gold (@AGoldFan) June 11, 2022

Funny how Pat Perez torched Mickelson for his greed, waxed on about how good they have it on #PGATour and now had scurried to #LIVGolfSeries#hypocrite — NYPost_Cannizzaro (@MarkCannizzaro) June 11, 2022

I see the hypocrite Pat Perez is trending! I guess his price was $10m. #golf#LIVGolf — Golf Predictor ⛳🇮🇪 (@GolfPredictor) June 11, 2022

Pat Perez might be the biggest hypocrite of all time — David McEneaney (@david_mceneaney) June 9, 2022