Robert MacIntyre isn’t one to shy away from his fiery nature on the golf course.

The Oban man, who is set to compete in his sixth Open Championship this week, wears his heart on his sleeve.

But when things don’t quite go his way, MacIntyre is given a ‘mental’ hour to cool off.

Ahead of the 153 Open at Royal Portrush – where he finished T6 in 2019 – the 28-year-old explained how he releases any pent-up frustration.

“I’m pretty good at telling everyone give me an hour,” MacIntyre said in his pre-tournament press conference. “I can go as mental as I want for an hour, and after that, I just go back to life.”

The beauty of these 60 minutes, according to MacIntyre, is that he can do absolutely anything.

“I can do whatever I want for an hour,” the Scot said. “Just anything I want. You can break things. You can literally do whatever I want for an hour.

“After that hour is gone, my job’s done. For an hour and a half before my round, two hours before my round, I’m preparing, so nobody gets in my way.

“It’s warmup, stretching, gym work, all of that. So, there’s a five-, six-, seven-, eight-hour window that I’m working.”

He continued: “If you have a bad day at work, you’re going to be annoyed. It’s been difficult in the past for me to reset, but nowadays, there’s so many golf tournaments and you don’t know what’s coming the next week.”

MacIntyre’s most recent smash-up came last week after the Genesis Scottish Open, a tournament he won on home soil in 2024.

The left-hander finished T65, though, 17 shots behind eventual winner Chris Gotterup.

On Sunday evening, he couldn’t hide his disappointment when telling BBC Scotland that his title defence at The Renaissance Club was ‘horrific’.

Now, he’s shed more light on the main source of anger behind his showing in East Lothian.

“I changed to Titleist equipment at the start of last year, the irons, and they’re brilliant 99 percent of the time, but I haven’t used them when it was brick hard, firm, when it was hardly any grass,” MacIntyre said.

“Sometimes your ball was setting on just like, I don’t know, it was almost dirt-like, it was so firm, so compacted.

“The irons I use are to help me get the club out of the ground because I’m steep. Last week, because it was brick hard, the club wouldn’t go in the ground. So, it was just the short irons I was struggling with.

“Once we picked that apart Sunday after the round and once I’d spoken to you guys and actually had calmed down and was thinking clear, it was almost like there’s a learning curve.

“Then we spoke to people yesterday about how we can be ahead of the game before it happens.”

Anyone backing MacIntyre this week can be assured it won’t happen two weeks in a row.

“This week it’s not going to happen,” he exclaimed. “We’ve had some rain. It’s greener already on the range. I’m seeing the strike off the face. I’m seeing the ball flight up in the sky.

“So, a completely different week this week. I’m here this week, and I’m as ready as I can be.”

