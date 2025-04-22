Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

One of the most popular players on the DP World Tour has announced his retirement from the game.

Mike Lorenzo-Vera has taken to social media to reveal that he is hanging up his clubs, with his next and final appearance set to come at the Omega European Masters in August.

The 40-year-old Frenchman wrote: “To my fans, I decided yesterday to stop my golfing career.

“Twenty years with highs and lows. So much fun and tears. This game is insane. And I love it! It’s the best.

“I would like to think all my fans, my family, my friends, everybody that worked with me, every sponsor that helped me, and course the DP World Tour family, and all the players and caddies.”

Lorenzo-Vera, the winner of the Challenge Tour rankings in 2007, has made only four starts on the DP World Tour since the Barracuda Championship last July.

He stepped back from the game last year to protect himself having become afflicted by crippling panic attacks and anxiety disorder.

He made his return to the game at the Dubai Desert Classic in January, finishing in a tie for 31st, but has made only three more starts since then, most recently the Qatar Masters in February.

His statement added: “Special thanks to the man that gave me the passion, Jean Lamaison, the sand wedge wizard.

“And special thanks to four of my idols: Jose Maria Olazabal, Fred Couples, Davis Love III and, of course, the boss, Tiger Woods.

“It was fun, it was hard, it was fantastic. But I can’t do that anymore. My priorities have switched.

“I will play one last tournament at Crans Montana in August. It’s a very special place for me.

“Mercia, gracias, thank you.”