search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News"I can't keep focus" - Phil Mickelson opens up on tour woes

Golf News

"I can't keep focus" - Phil Mickelson opens up on tour woes

By Ryan Crombie01 May, 2021
Phil Mickelson PGA Tour Tour News US Open Valspar Championship
Phil Mickelson Valspar

Phil Mickelson has said that he is struggling to “keep focused” on the golf course as he gets older.

One such example of his recent troubles came on Friday at the Valspar Championship as Mickelson missed his third cut of the year.

Mickelson opened with a 73, but rallied on Friday and was one shot inside the cut line when it unravelled for the 50-year-old on the closing holes at Innisbrook.

From 40 feet just off the 16th green, he hammered a putt some eight feet by the hole and missed the next one to make bogey. On the 18th, he missed his drive well to the left into the trees, advanced it to some 70 yards and missed an eight-foot par putt that would have sent him into the weekend.

• Thomas not interested in Player Impact Program

• Pro breaks down in tears at Monday Qualifier

“I know what my problem is. I'm not physically able to keep my focus,” Mickelson said. “As I've gotten older, I have a hard time focusing. And that's my challenge right now. I'm trying all different things to be able to elongate my ability to stay focused, or to refocus.”

Mickelson, who turns 51 in June, has gone more than two years since his last victory, and, since his runner-up finish in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational nine months ago, has not finished in the top-20.

“When I get called off shots, like cell phones ringing or people yelling or something, my physical ability to refocus — to back away and then refocus and so forth — I'm physically not able to do it right now,” Mickelson added. “So, I have to find techniques to be able to do that.”

• Bob MacIntyre gets his very own SONG!

Mickelson, currently ranked 113th in the Official World Golf Rankings, is playing next week at the Wells Fargo Championship, and then has the PGA Championship in two weeks, where he is exempt for life as a past champion.

Still on the horizon for the American is the US Open at Torrey Pines. Mickelson had said last year, before the US Open had to do away with qualifying because of the pandemic, that he would not take a special exemption.

In the meantime, he said he is “meeting with a lot of people” to try to solve his concentration problems.

• Finally, some good news for Rickie Fowler

“I go through spells of three or four holes, like I did Thursday, Friday at Augusta, where I’ll throw five, six shots away in a four-hole stretch and I just kind of go mind numb and my ability to regain focus has been the biggest challenge as I’ve gotten older,” he said. “I don’t have a great solution right now. But I’m working on it.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Phil Mickelson

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - US Open

Related Articles - Valspar Championship

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Top 5 tips to help you conquer the MENTAL game
mental game
play button
PUTTER BATTLE! – Three of the best 2021 models compared
taylormade putters 2021
play button
STABLEFORD - HOW DOES IT WORK?
Stableford
play button
WHICH OF THESE IS THE BEST HYBRID OF 2021?
Hybrids
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Justin Thomas “doesn’t like” rangefinders
Rory McIlroy says Player Impact Program is a “great initiative”
Three of world’s top-10 heading to Scottish Open
Report: ‘Premier Golf League’ revived with top players offered $30m
Major championship to welcome 8,000 fans per day

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A straighter takeaway leads to greater consistency
Watch
play button
Generate power with a good hip and shoulder turn
Watch
play button
Set up square to the target
Watch
play button
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
See all videos right arrow