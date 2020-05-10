search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsI could fix Jordan Spieth in one hour, claims golf legend

Golf News

I could fix Jordan Spieth in one hour, claims golf legend

By bunkered.co.uk07 May, 2020
Jordan Spieth Gary Player PGA Tour OWGR world No.1 SiriusXM PGA Tour radio Tiger Woods Putting
Jordan Spieth

It’s day No.1,019 since Jordan Spieth last won a tour event.

In the time since that most recent victory – the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale – the 26-year-old has fallen outside the world’s top 50 and is reportedly trying to rediscover his game by making swing changes with his coach Cameron McCormick.

According to Gary Player, however, Spieth’s issues could be solved in just 60 minutes by the nine-time major champion himself.

“If I could spend one hour with Jordan Spieth, I’m absolutely convinced he’d be the number one player in the world,” Player told Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio.

• Scottish golf courses "must stay closed"

• 90% of US courses to be open by May 17

• Rory McIlroy hailed as "King of the PGA Tour"

“I say that because long-hitting is the most overrated thing in golf. The thing that wins golf tournaments is the mind, and we haven’t even scratched the surface of the mind.”

Player used 15-time major champion Tiger Woods to help illustrate his point, a man he calls “the greatest player of this era”.

“Why is he the best?” Player added. “He certainly hits less fairways than the top five guys on the tour. That’s a fact. He’s not a great driver of the ball. He wins golf tournaments because he has a mind that is far, far ahead of everybody else. He has a phenomenal mind and he is the best putter that ever lived. Putting and the mind wins golf tournaments.

• Member threatens to sue club over COVID closure

• Could this be the date UK courses re-open?

“I saw Tiger Woods once in Hawaii, if I remember. He hit two fairways and shot 63. Phil Mickelson in one US Open I remember, I think he hit one fairway and lost the tournament by one shot. He came in, and I’ll never forget this, he came in and said, ‘I played very well today.’ My wife said, ‘Isn’t that strange? He hit one fairway and said he played very well.’”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Jordan Spieth

Related Articles - Gary Player

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - OWGR

Related Articles - world No.1

Related Articles - SiriusXM PGA Tour radio

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Putting

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One
TaylorMade
play button
PUTTER BATTLE! Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Ten - VS - TaylorMade Spider X
Odyssey Triple Track
play button
THE BEST LOOKING NEW CLUB I'VE SEEN IN 2020 - BUT WHAT IS IT?
Ping
play button
TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS BATTLE
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Scottish Golf responds to affiliation fee "rebate" critics
Rory McIlroy slams Donald Trump over handling of coronavirus
IN PICS - Golf resumes in England as lockdown restrictions ease
New PGA Tour video game cover star CONFIRMED!
A peek inside issue 178 of bunkered

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to control your distances
Watch
play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
play button
The correct way to grip a golf club
Watch
play button
A bad grip will lead to bad swings
Watch
See all videos right arrow