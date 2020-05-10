I could fix Jordan Spieth in one hour, claims golf legend

It’s day No.1,019 since Jordan Spieth last won a tour event.

In the time since that most recent victory – the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale – the 26-year-old has fallen outside the world’s top 50 and is reportedly trying to rediscover his game by making swing changes with his coach Cameron McCormick.

According to Gary Player, however, Spieth’s issues could be solved in just 60 minutes by the nine-time major champion himself.

“If I could spend one hour with Jordan Spieth, I’m absolutely convinced he’d be the number one player in the world,” Player told Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio.

“I say that because long-hitting is the most overrated thing in golf. The thing that wins golf tournaments is the mind, and we haven’t even scratched the surface of the mind.”

Player used 15-time major champion Tiger Woods to help illustrate his point, a man he calls “the greatest player of this era”.

“Why is he the best?” Player added. “He certainly hits less fairways than the top five guys on the tour. That’s a fact. He’s not a great driver of the ball. He wins golf tournaments because he has a mind that is far, far ahead of everybody else. He has a phenomenal mind and he is the best putter that ever lived. Putting and the mind wins golf tournaments.

“I saw Tiger Woods once in Hawaii, if I remember. He hit two fairways and shot 63. Phil Mickelson in one US Open I remember, I think he hit one fairway and lost the tournament by one shot. He came in, and I’ll never forget this, he came in and said, ‘I played very well today.’ My wife said, ‘Isn’t that strange? He hit one fairway and said he played very well.’”

