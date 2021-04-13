search
HomeGolf News"I crossed the line" - Billy Horschel apologises for Masters meltdown

Golf News

"I crossed the line" - Billy Horschel apologises for Masters meltdown

By Michael McEwan13 April, 2021
Billy Horschel

Billy Horschel has publicly apologised to Augusta National for his outbursts during the closing stages of last week’s Masters Tournament.

The American, winner of the recent WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship, finished in a tie for 50th after a week in which it was his behaviour rather than his golf that caught the eye.

In Sunday’s final round, the 34-year-old was captured having an on-course meltdown, angrily slamming a golf club into his bag in a fit of temper (see below).

After cooling down, Horschel took to Instagram to say sorry for his animated antics.

“I am and have always been a fiery competitor,” he wrote. “That will never change. I try and conduct myself to the highest level everyday. I support and congratulate my fellow playing partners on a regular basis throughout the round.

"Unfortunately, the fire inside me sometimes runs hot when I’m not getting the most out of my game. This leads to some instances (fewer as I get older) where my conduct is not what I wish to show, especially as a role model to the younger generation.”

He added: “As my fellows tour pros know, Augusta National can drive any sane person crazy with swirling winds and green complexes. I apologise to Augusta National, the members of the club and to the patrons for any conduct that may have crossed the line. I am always trying to improve and do better; as a golfer, husband, father, or as a human being.

"I am a perfectionist at heart, always striving for perfection, knowing that it is not truly attainable but understanding that striving for perfection will ultimately make me better in the long run. Hopefully, some runs are shorter than others!”

Horschel returns to action this week in the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.

