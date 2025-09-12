Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Marcel Siem’s BMW PGA Championship came to an early end after he was disqualified in the aftermath of his opening round.

Siem was involved in a rules blunder on his final hole of the day at Wentworth after an errant tee shot on the par-five 18th.

After watching his attempt go right and into trouble, the German played a provisional ball from the tee box, presuming his first shot was out of bounds.

The ball however was still in play but in a hazard, something Siem was unaware of. Despite his first attempt being found by a spectator, the 45-year-old continued to incorrectly play his second ball.

He went on to make a bogey six, before quickly realising that something was wrong. Alerting his playing partners and the referee, Siem was picked up on the mistake and disqualified.

He addressed the DQ in a statement on social media, insisting he did not cheat, but instead was punished for a lapse in concentration.

“I just wanted to let you know I didn’t cheat. I would never do that, so I got disqualified, unfortunately,” he explained.

“On 18, I pushed my driver to the right, [I] hit a provisional, thinking it’s out of bounds on the right. Never knew that it’s water hazard on the right. Anyways, found my provisional.

“I was just about to hit my provisional, so my fourth shot, so to say. And one of the spectators found my ball, my first one. I walked in there [and I was] tired of the whole day already.

“And the ball was underneath the branch, couldn’t chip it out. I said, okay, this is unplayable. Picked the ball up, and then just stupidly hit my fourth shot.

“Just kept going, made birdie with my second ball, so to say, and made a bogey. Then we went into the scoring area, signed. I was just about to sign my card, and I just realised something is off here.

“I said, dude [to the referee], I think I made a mistake here, right? I’m supposed to go back to the 18th tee box and play my third shot, right? Because it’s water hazard, and if I declared as unplayable, I have to go back, and I cannot hit my provisional ball.”

It came just a week after he was forced to withdraw from the Irish Open at the K Club through injury.

Siem will make a return to action next week, with the German in the French Open field.

