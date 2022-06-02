“I didn’t know if I would ever play golf again”: Sandy Scott returns from injury

For Sandy Scott, the last two years have been anything but easy, but the amateur from Nairn is back playing golf following a wrist injury that could have ended his career.

Scott, who plays for Texas Tech Men’s Golf Team, told the team’s website that he didn’t know if he would ever play competitive golf again, following a break from the game due to a severe wrist injury.

“It’s been a journey where I was in some really low times and didn’t know if I’d ever play golf again. That’s why I appreciate this so much right now.” — Texas Tech Men’s Golf (@TexasTechMGolf) May 27, 2022

“I was in some really low times and didn’t know if I’d ever play golf again,” Scott said. “It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever had to go through.”

The 23-year-old narrowly missed out on qualifying for the US Open last week, and is hoping to return to previous form, which saw him reach the top ten in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and play a part in the 2019 Walker Cup.

His injury, along with the pandemic, put plans to turn professional on hold, however, with his collegiate career nearing an end, it may be the case that a move to the paid ranks is back on the cards.

“It’s incredible for me to be on this stage right now though. I realise that,” he continued.

"There were extreme low moments that I fought through. I’ve overcome it. I can even say it’s inspiring for me because I know that I could have given up.”

However, Scott, who is now joined by his younger brother Calum at Texas Tech, certainly did not give up. In fact, he said that the layoff during his injury may have helped him return as a better player.

“A bad shot used to tear me up. It still does some, but I understand it more now. I’m happy to be on the course again.

"Bad shots aren’t as bad as they used to be before I was injured. My great shots are even better than they were before I was injured. I appreciate golf way more."