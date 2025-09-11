Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Keegan Bradley has no interest in getting embroiled in mind games with his European rivals ahead of the Ryder Cup later this month.

Bradley will lead his fellow Americans into battle at Bethpage Black, with talk surrounding the event intensifying as it grows closer.

Two weeks out, the majority of both teams are on the golf course this week, with 11 of the 12 Europeans in action at the BMW PGA Championship alongside their captain Luke Donald.

The Americans meanwhile are playing on home soil at the Procore Championship, with ten of Bradley’s players competing out in California.

Despite not being in the field, Bradley is present at Silverado Resort’s North Course to oversee the prep of those in action.

• European veteran claimed Luke Donald picked wrong Ryder Cup team

• Francesco Molinari outlines Europe’s plan to tame Ryder Cup crowd

On Wednesday the captain faced the media with the talking points of course centring around the Ryder Cup.

During his press conference the US captain was quizzed on any potential back-and-forth ‘banter’ between the teams in the build-up.

Admitting he has no plans of getting involved with the Europeans in the weeks leading up to the trip to New York, he replied: “I really don’t care what they’re doing, I really don’t care what team Europe does.”

• Ryder Cup: Billy Horschel calls on 4 US players to ‘step up’

• Tyrell Hatton details horrific hangover in drunken Ryder Cup story

More than aware of the threat his rivals pose, Bradley described the current crop of Euro players as the ‘best European team ever’ paying the same compliment to captain Donald.

This however was seemingly as much as he willing to speak about his opponents. Reiterating his ‘don’t care’ stance, Bradley continued: “I don’t care what Europe is doing,

“I only care about our 12 guys, our caddies, the wives. I only care about what we’re doing…

“So they should be confident but I’m not really — I really don’t care what they say about us, I only

care about our team.”

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.