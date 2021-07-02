“I f**king hate it!” – Pro angry with PGA Tour

Nobody likes setting their alarm clock to go off in the early hours of the morning.

So, spare a thought for Byeong Hun An, for whom getting up in the middle of the night has become a regular occurrence lately.

The former BMW PGA Championship winner took to Twitter to vent his frustrations at being made to tee off in the first group at this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic – a 6.45am start.

It is the fourth time in his last eight tournaments that the South Korean has been off first and he’s had enough of it.

Replying to a Twitter follower who alerted him to the fact, An replied: “Never asked for it and I f**king hate it.”

He has since deleted the tweet because of the expletive but doubled-down on his frustration in a series of follow-up posts…

Even i try to play slow, it will be nowhere near slow players https://t.co/8lBGKupGoo — Byeong Hun An (@ByeongHunAn) June 29, 2021

I may look like bitching but no one can criticize me unless they like waking up at 3:45..... — Byeong Hun An (@ByeongHunAn) June 29, 2021

The good news is that An’s complaints haven’t gone unnoticed by decision-makers at the tour’s Ponte Vedra Beach headquarters.



Good news guys, Tour looked into the tee times, and they realized teeing off first 4 out of last 8 events were not right sometimes you need make a point — Byeong Hun An (@ByeongHunAn) June 30, 2021

All’s well that ends well!