Golf News

"I f**king hate it!" – Pro angry with PGA Tour

Golf News

“I f**king hate it!” – Pro angry with PGA Tour

By Michael McEwan30 June, 2021
PGA Tour Rocket Mortgage Classic Tour News Tee times Byeong Hun An
Pga Tour

Nobody likes setting their alarm clock to go off in the early hours of the morning.

So, spare a thought for Byeong Hun An, for whom getting up in the middle of the night has become a regular occurrence lately.

The former BMW PGA Championship winner took to Twitter to vent his frustrations at being made to tee off in the first group at this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic – a 6.45am start.

• Bob Macintyre OUT of Irish Open

• Spiranac hits back at critical golf fan

It is the fourth time in his last eight tournaments that the South Korean has been off first and he’s had enough of it.

Replying to a Twitter follower who alerted him to the fact, An replied: “Never asked for it and I f**king hate it.”

He has since deleted the tweet because of the expletive but doubled-down on his frustration in a series of follow-up posts…

The good news is that An’s complaints haven’t gone unnoticed by decision-makers at the tour’s Ponte Vedra Beach headquarters.

All’s well that ends well!

