search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News‘I grew up watching it on TV’ Horschel excited for European Tour debut

Golf News

‘I grew up watching it on TV’ Horschel excited for European Tour debut

By David Hayhoe19 September, 2019
Billy Horschel European Tour BMW Championship Golf News golf latest Arnold Palmer
Horschel 1168251843

In moving the BMW PGA Championship from May to September, escaping the spring-to-summer major run, the European Tour’s flagship event has attracted one of the best fields in the tournament’s history.

2018 Open Champion Francesco Molinari is back to defend his title, Rory McIlroy leads the betting and four-time European Tour winner Jon Rahm makes his debut at Wentworth.

However, the European Tour elite will this year be joined by the PGA Tour elite – thanks to the change in schedule – and will include Masters winner Patrick Reed, Tony Finau and Billy Horschel, who makes his European Tour debut this week.

• McIlroy and Woods to go head-to-head in skins event

Horschel is a five-time winner on the tour in America and famously won the 2014 FedEx Cup after storming to victory in not only the season ending Tour Championship but also the aptly named BMW Championship the week before.

• Walker Cup DOESN’T need European players says tournament star

“I’ve done well in BMW events,” said Horschel.

“Winning the BMW Championship in 2014, one of our FedEx Cup playoffs events and then to add this one as well, I would have to say lets just keep playing BMW!

Horschel1 1168251749

“I’m excited, I’ve been trying to get over to Europe to play a few events over the last few years, and unfortunately it hasn’t worked in the schedule.

“When the schedule worked out with the new dates on both tours, I said go ahead, sign me up. I’ll be there.”

• Thorbjorn Olesen case could take place in 2020

Horschel is aiming to become only the second American to win the event, after the great Arnold Palmer won only the fourth edition of the BMW back in 1975.

“It would mean a lot, not just for Arnie, but you think of the people that won this event,” he said.

• Sports star Steph Curry launches Under Armour collection

“I grew up watching this event on TV, I remember Colin [Montgomerie] winning it, three years I think? (1998, 99 and 2000).

“It’s just a beautiful golf course and to add my name to the trophy would truly mean a lot to me.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Billy Horschel

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - BMW Championship

Related Articles - Golf News

Related Articles - golf latest

Related Articles - Arnold Palmer

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
play button
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
TaylorMade
play button
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS!
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Harrington eyes potential Ryder Cup spot for Hovland
McIlroy says new schedule has ‘been tough’
‘I grew up watching it on TV’ Horschel excited for European Tour debut
McIlroy and Woods to go head-to-head in skins event
PROMOTION Pros: Turn your old stock into cash!

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The keys to a good rhythm
Watch
play button
Tighten your dispersion
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh says, ‘Turn, don’t slide’
Watch
A narrow stance for a better turn
Watch
See all videos right arrow