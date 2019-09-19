In moving the BMW PGA Championship from May to September, escaping the spring-to-summer major run, the European Tour’s flagship event has attracted one of the best fields in the tournament’s history.



2018 Open Champion Francesco Molinari is back to defend his title, Rory McIlroy leads the betting and four-time European Tour winner Jon Rahm makes his debut at Wentworth.

However, the European Tour elite will this year be joined by the PGA Tour elite – thanks to the change in schedule – and will include Masters winner Patrick Reed, Tony Finau and Billy Horschel, who makes his European Tour debut this week.



Horschel is a five-time winner on the tour in America and famously won the 2014 FedEx Cup after storming to victory in not only the season ending Tour Championship but also the aptly named BMW Championship the week before.



“I’ve done well in BMW events,” said Horschel.



“Winning the BMW Championship in 2014, one of our FedEx Cup playoffs events and then to add this one as well, I would have to say lets just keep playing BMW!

“I’m excited, I’ve been trying to get over to Europe to play a few events over the last few years, and unfortunately it hasn’t worked in the schedule.

“When the schedule worked out with the new dates on both tours, I said go ahead, sign me up. I’ll be there.”

Horschel is aiming to become only the second American to win the event, after the great Arnold Palmer won only the fourth edition of the BMW back in 1975.



“It would mean a lot, not just for Arnie, but you think of the people that won this event,” he said.



“I grew up watching this event on TV, I remember Colin [Montgomerie] winning it, three years I think? (1998, 99 and 2000).

“It’s just a beautiful golf course and to add my name to the trophy would truly mean a lot to me.”