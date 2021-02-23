search
HomeGolf News"I just hope he's alright" - Shaken Justin Thomas reacts to Tiger crash

Golf News

"I just hope he's alright" - Shaken Justin Thomas reacts to Tiger crash

By Michael McEwan23 February, 2021
A visibly shaken Justin Thomas has responded to news of Tiger Woods' car crash in Los Angeles, saying: 

The world No.3, a close friend of Woods, learned of the 15-time major winner's accident minutes before he appeared for a scheduled press conference ahead of this week's WGC-Workday Championship. 

Appearing to fight back tears, Thomas said: "I'm sick to my stomach. You know, it hurts to see one of my closest friends get in an accident. Man, I just hope he's all right. I just worry for his kids, you know? I'm sure they're struggling."

Woods was taken to hospital with "moderate to critical" but "non life-threatening" injuries after being involved in a serious crash early this morning. He was the sole passenger travelling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when his car left the road and rolled over.

Emergency services had to use the "jaws of life" to remove him from his vehicle and, talking to Golf Digest, his agent, Mark Steinberg, revealed that his client was undergoing surgery after sustaining "multiple leg injuries".

Many of Woods' fellow players have taken to social media to wish the former No.1 well, led by 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus.

Many other high-profile figures have also offered their best wishes...

