A visibly shaken Justin Thomas has responded to news of Tiger Woods' car crash in Los Angeles, saying:

The world No.3, a close friend of Woods, learned of the 15-time major winner's accident minutes before he appeared for a scheduled press conference ahead of this week's WGC-Workday Championship.

Appearing to fight back tears, Thomas said: "I'm sick to my stomach. You know, it hurts to see one of my closest friends get in an accident. Man, I just hope he's all right. I just worry for his kids, you know? I'm sure they're struggling."

Woods was taken to hospital with "moderate to critical" but "non life-threatening" injuries after being involved in a serious crash early this morning. He was the sole passenger travelling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when his car left the road and rolled over.

Emergency services had to use the "jaws of life" to remove him from his vehicle and, talking to Golf Digest, his agent, Mark Steinberg, revealed that his client was undergoing surgery after sustaining "multiple leg injuries".

Many of Woods' fellow players have taken to social media to wish the former No.1 well, led by 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus.

Barbara and I just heard about Tiger’s accident, and like everyone else, we are deeply concerned. We want to offer him our heartfelt support and prayers at this difficult time. Please join us in wishing Tiger a successful surgery and all the best for a full recovery. — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) February 23, 2021

Keep Tiger and his family in your thoughts pic.twitter.com/xHBtiLoCZc — GARY PLAYER (@garyplayer) February 23, 2021

He has mental strength stronger than most and has fought many battles and won many of them. His mental strength will win this battle. Prayers and thoughts to @TigerWoods and his family. — Greg Norman (@SharkGregNorman) February 23, 2021

Really troubling to see the accident this morning involving @TigerWoods. We’ve been friends a very long time, obviously I’m concerned for his wellbeing. He’s always been a fighter and I hope he fully recovers very soon. — Ernie Els (@TheBig_Easy) February 23, 2021

. @tigerwoods, just seen the awful news. We know how tough you are, we’ve seen it a hundred times. Hoping and praying you’re ok my friend. — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) February 23, 2021

Thoughts are with @TigerWoods and others involved, wishing a speedy recovery and I hope the injuries are not bad — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) February 23, 2021

Heartbroken and shocked to hear about @TigerWoods accident today. My thoughts and prayers are with him for a full recovery. — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) February 23, 2021

— Byeong Hun An (@ByeongHunAn) February 23, 2021

Prayers up for Tiger Woods. — Trevor Immelman (@TrevorImmelman) February 23, 2021

“Tiger Woods is part of the Augusta National family, and the news of his accident is upsetting to all of us. We pray for him, for his full recovery and for his family during this difficult time.” – Chairman Fred Ridley — The Masters (@TheMasters) February 23, 2021

Many other high-profile figures have also offered their best wishes...

Sending my thoughts and prayers to @TigerWoods. Get well soon champ — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) February 23, 2021

Everyone send your prayers out to Tiger Woods! He was just in a bad car accident. Let us all pray for his speedy recovery — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 23, 2021

Fight @tigerwoods like the champion you are for your kids and the world. Love and prayers — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) February 23, 2021

Prayers up for the GOAT @TigerWoods who was in an accident this morning. Was just with him yesterday. Don’t take not even a MOMENT for granted! I know you’re good because your Tiger within is a beast!!! — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) February 23, 2021

Saying prayers For

Tiger Woods — Cher (@cher) February 23, 2021

Praying for you @TigerWoods — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) February 23, 2021

Just hearing the @TigerWoods news. Praying everything is ok. — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) February 23, 2021