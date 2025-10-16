Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Former US Open champion Graeme McDowell admits he’s missed playing in major championships as he eyes a return to The Masters and The Open.

The Northern Irishman’s last three appearances in majors resulted in a trio of missed cuts five years ago – but he wants to use this month’s Link Hong Kong Open to bounce back.

McDowell is one of 31 LIV golfers set to tee it up at Hong Kong Golf Club, where the winner will be awarded a place at Augusta National and Royal Birkdale.

“Would be amazing to win,” he said. “I played the Masters in 2020, that was the last time I played a major. Obviously, I love what I’m doing, I love the LIV Golf schedule, but I do miss the big tournaments. I miss the majors; I miss the access to those and obviously it’s an amazing prize.”

The 46-year-old continued: “There has been some great champions at Fanling and it is a golf course that I believe I can play well on and have played well in the past there.

“So, clearly, I’ll be going there next week ready to go and obviously I will be highly motivated.”

It’s proving a fancied route into half of next year’s men’s major championships, as Bubba Watson and Louis Oosthuizen are among the others vying for the golden ticket.

McDowell, meanwhile, knows it’ll be tough to tame the tight and challenging Composite Course, as well as taking down a star-studded field on the elevated International Series.

“The International Series has been a fantastic addition, and it continues to go from strength to strength,” he said. “You’ll see that in the strong field in Hong Kong, it is heavily represented by top LIV Golf players, and it is the same in Saudi Arabia – one of the best fields of the year outside the US.

“These pathways really matter, especially given the ongoing discussions around LIV Golf players and access to majors. The International Series and the Asian Tour play a crucial role in strengthening those opportunities.”

The $2 million event, which boasts a winner’s prize of $360,000, will take place between October 30 and November 2. It’s the 64th edition of Hong Kong’s oldest professional golf tournament.

