HomeGolf News"I need to lower my expectations" admits Robert MacIntyre

"I need to lower my expectations" admits Robert MacIntyre

By Michael McEwan26 May, 2021
Robert MacIntyre European Tour Tour News made in himmerland Scottish news
Bob Mac Intyre Made In Himmerland

Robert MacIntyre admits he needs to cut himself some slack as he continues his fast ascent up the professional golf ladder.

The 24-year-old offered withering assessment of his performance at last week’s US PGA Championship, describing himself as “livid” with his efforts in the aftermath of his final round.

However, ahead of this week’s Made In Himmerland in Denmark, and having had time to reflect on his performance, the Oban man conceded that he needs to be patient and, perhaps, a little bit kinder to himself.

• Scottish Open tickets to go on-sale this week

• Report: Bale quitting football... to take up golf!

• No repeat of wild PGA scenes at Open - R&A chief

“I need to lower my expectations a bit,” said MacIntyre. “I’m still young, but my expectations are so high of myself. Nobody else puts that on me, it’s just me. I expect so much to happen in a short space of time. 

"I need to sit back, relax a bit more, and let things happen. It’s hard to say and do, but I’ve got to do that.”

On his previous visit to the Made In Himmerland, MacIntyre lost out in a playoff for the title to Bernd Wiesberger. That was then. Now, he feels far better armed to tackle the course as he goes in search of his second European Tour win. 

• US PGA 2021: Full prize money payout

“Last time I was a bit disappointed,” he said. “The 17th hole cost me the tournament. Thankfully the 17th has been changed this year, so there’s a positive. My golf game hasn’t really changed much. I’ve just matured as a golfer. I’ve got Mike [Thomson] on the bag now, so it’s a different outlook on things. 

"When we are in contention, I’ve got more maturity around what we’re trying to do and more conviction. Everything’s in a great place.

“It’s going to be a tough test. It’s cooler but hopefully the wind isn’t as strong as last week, which was tough, especially with the length of the course. This week isn’t going to be easy. It’s another great golf course. I’m just looking forward to it.”

