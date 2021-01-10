search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News"I screwed up" - Justin Thomas apologises for homophobic slur

Golf News

"I screwed up" - Justin Thomas apologises for homophobic slur

By Michael McEwan10 January, 2021
Justin Thomas PGA Tour Tour News Sentry Tournament of Champions Kapalua
Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas has said sorry after on-course microphones captured him using a homophobic slur during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

The incident occurred after the world No.3 missed a short putt for par on the fourth hole at Kapalua's Plantation Course. As he stood over a tap-in for bogey, he could be clearly heard uttering the remark to himself.

Afterwards, 27-year-old Thomas apologised, described his comment as "inexcusable".

• It's official: Jordan Spieth has a new coach

• Trump awards Medal of Freedom to golf trio

• Whan announces shock LPGA departure

"There's no excuse," he said. "I'm an adult. I'm a grown man. There's absolutely no reason for me to say anything like that.

"It's terrible. I mean, I'm extremely embarrassed. It's not who I am, it's not the kind of person that I am or anything but, unfortunately, I did it and I have to own up to it and I'm very apologetic."

Thomas said that he was initially unaware that he had made the remark and it was only after completing his round that it was brought to his attention.

"I'm speechless," he added. "It's bad. There's no other way to put it.

• Another award for record-breaker Westwood

• Schauffele describes "scary" COVID-19 ordeal

"I need to do better. I need to be better. It's definitely a learning experience, but, yeah, I just, I deeply apologise to everybody and anybody who I offended and I'll be better because of it."

In a statement obtained by Golf Digest, a PGA Tour spokesperson said: "As he expressed after his round, we agree that Justin’s comment was unacceptable."

It is unclear what sanctions - if any - Thomas will face. The PGA Tour does not disclose details of disciplinary action it takes against its members.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Justin Thomas

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Sentry Tournament of Champions

Related Articles - Kapalua

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
IS THIS THE MOST FORGIVING DRIVER EVER??? - PING G425 review
Ping
play button
CAN AN UNPAINTED BALL HELP YOU PLAY BETTER??? - Wilson Staff Model golf balls review
Wilson
play button
THE MOST UNDERRATED DRIVER MONEY CAN BUY - BUT WHAT IS IT?
Srixon
play button
HIT IT SOLID OFF SLOPING LIES | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

R&A won't take Open to Turnberry for "foreseeable future"
Top coach suggests one thing to help Jordan Spieth end slump
PGA rips up agreement to play major at Trump course
Butch Harmon denies reports he is coaching ex world No.1
"I screwed up" - Justin Thomas apologises for homophobic slur

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Swing with more arm speed
Callaway
play button
Work on your body rotation
Watch
play button
Good fundamentals are key to a good golf swing
Watch
play button
Stand taller at address says Denis Pugh
Watch
See all videos right arrow