Brooks Koepka has admitted that recent frustrations over his golf game resulted in him locking himself away in his hotel room for 30 hours.



Koepka opened up on his mental struggles last week following his victory at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and now the Floridian has provided a little insight into what exactly some of those struggles entailed.

“I'll be honest, I didn't even come out of my room on Saturday at the house we rented,” said Koepka of his failure to make the weekend at the Farmers Insurance Open.

The unwanted weekend off at Torrey Pines saw Koepka miss three consecutive cuts for the first time since 2013, a run of form that led the eight-time PGA Tour winner to do some soul-searching.

“I don't think I came out of the room for about 30 hours or so, I was so mad at myself, didn't want to talk to anybody,” he added. “I was really agitated, really pissed off. Sometimes you need that. Sometimes you just need to not reset but really think about what I've got to do and I did it, I guess.”

The 30-year-old revealed that his clubs also bore the brunt of his irritation, as he “snapped” two sets of irons on two separate occasions.

“I was frustrated,” admitted Koepka. “I snapped two sets of irons after playing Mexico and then after Torrey, and I don't really do that.

“I did it at the house. I wouldn't do it so everybody else could see. It was in the living room, I walked right into the house and just snapped them right over the knee.”

Despite his recent travails, Koepka returned to the winner’s circle in Phoenix with four rounds in the 60s and admits his confidence is running high ahead of this week's Genesis Invitational.

“I feel very confident, I like where I'm at,” he said. "My game feels exactly where it's been in the past, honestly. I'm definitely confident coming off a win, so that's a big thing because I haven't had that in a while, felt a little lost there for a bit. But I'm excited. I'm just excited to play and hopefully shoot some low numbers again.”