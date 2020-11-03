“I took up golf after the Taliban tried to kill me”

A former soldier in the British Army has described the part that golf has played in rebuilding his life after he was almost killed in action just nine years ago.

Nick Franklin was a private in the 1st Battalion Princess of Wales Royal Regiment when, on a tour of Afghanistan in November 2011, he suffered devastating injuries when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated at his feet.

As a consequence, his left leg had to be amputated below the knee, whilst his right knee also suffered significant damage. Almost a decade on, Franklin continues to suffer with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which he says almost cost him his marriage.

Of all things, golf has been the Englishman’s salvation. Through the On Course Foundation – an organisation that champions the recovery of injured and sick Service personnel and veterans through nationwide golf events and employment in the golf industry – Franklin is slowly but surely getting his life back on track.

With Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day just around the corner, he spoke to Michael McEwan on The bunkered Podcast, giving a harrowing and detailed account of the incident that changed his life, revealing just how close he came to dying on the battlefield, as well as the huge part that golf has had to play in his rehabilitation.

For more information on the On Course Foundation, click here to visit their website or follow them on Twitter.