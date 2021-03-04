Bradley Neil determined to make up for lost time in 2021

Challenge Tour pro Bradley Neil says he wants to follow in the footsteps of fellow Scots Robert MacIntyre and Connor Syme as he gears up for the 2021 season.

The 25-year-old, who plies his trade on the Challenge Tour, hasn’t played a competitive round of golf since November's Challenge Tour Grand Final.

Despite this, Neil is optimistic about the year ahead and is pleased with where his game is at.

“The one thing I want from this year is more events,” Neil told bunkered.co.uk. “Without the mini tours, I played six events last year. Normally, that would be between 20 and 25, so to just try and play a bit more golf would be nice.

“My game seems to be in a good position. I have implemented a few changes in my game over this period that I have been scared to make and it’s good to see them make an improvement to my game.”

The Scot is yet to win on the Challenge Tour but is seeking to change that and admits he is taking inspiration from other Scots who have gone on to forge successful careers for themselves.

“I played some great golf in the events I did play last year, so the aim is definitely to win quite a few times this year. I’ve not won that often as a pro, so I'd love to change that.

“Seeing some of the Scottish guys that I grew up with like Bob [MacIntyre], Grant Forrest and Connor Syme doing well is a great motivation for me as well.”

The Challenge Tour season is set to get underway with three events in South Africa at the Limpopo Championship on April 22-25, followed by the Cape Town Open and Dimension Data Pro-Am.

However, Blairgowrie-born Neil is not convinced European golfers will be teeing it up at the southern hemisphere events and thinks it will be a while before his Challenge Tour season gets going.

“Fingers crossed we don’t have any cancellations but I don’t think the South Africa events will happen for European golfers,” added Neil. “With how bad [COVID-19] is down in South Africa at the moment, I can’t see them going ahead as they are. I think the South Africans will play in them but I don’t think the Europeans will.

“Hopefully that changes but that’s my outlook on it just now. I’m looking at the Czech Republic event in the middle of May to get me going for the year.”