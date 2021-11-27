search
HomeGolf News"I wanted to spank him" admits Koepka after beating Bryson

Golf News

"I wanted to spank him" admits Koepka after beating Bryson

By bunkered.co.uk27 November, 2021
Brooks Koepka thrashed Bryson DeChambeau in their made-for-TV duel then admitted: "I wanted to spank him."

DeChambeau failed to win a single hole of their 12-hole contest, with four-time major champ Koepka running out a 4&3 winner in Las Vegas. 

The contest was billed as a denouement to an apparent long-standing feud between the two players, which has dominated headlines throughout 2021. 

However, for all of the hype and trash-talk in the build-up, it proved to be a one-sided affair. Koepka, 31, had four birdies in the nine holes played. DeChambeau, making his first appearance since the Ryder Cup in September, hit only one of six fairways. 

After missing a birdie putt on the ninth, the 2020 US Open champion took off his cap and extended his hand - much to Koepka's delight.

"I'm not going to lie, I just wanted to spank him," said the former world No.1. "Obviously, watching him up close and personal is pretty neat, pretty special to watch him hit the ball.

"Like I said, there is respect there, but at the same time it was fun to come out here and settle this." 

DeChambeau, meantime, was magnanimous in defeat. 

"I've always had respect for Brooks," he said. "He's won four major championships and what he's done for the game -- at the end of the day it was 12 holes and he got me. Hopefully, there will be a rematch sometime soon." 

Asked by on-course reporter Amanda Balionis if they are now friends, both players laughed and said "no".

