Niall Horan has said he was left “shaking like a leaf with joy” after Italian rookie Guido Migliozzi – represented by Horan’s management company – won the Kenya Open at the weekend.



Migliozzi, 22, held off Adri Arnaus, Louis De Jager and Justin Harding to win by one shot at Karen Country Club on Sunday. It was just the 14th European Tour start of Migliozzi’s fledgling career and a first European Tour victory both for he and Modest! Golf Management.



• WITB - Inside Guido Migliozzi's Kenya Open bag



• OPINION - Niall Horan is the biggest thing to happen to golf since Tiger



The company was founded in 2016 by former One Direction singer Horan and, despite a busy schedule, the Irishman was glued to the action on Sunday as Migliozzi – the first player to sign with the stable – got the job done.

Afterwards, Horan tweeted:

So proud of @modestgolf . A company I started less than 3 years ago has won its first @EuropeanTour event also.. shaking like a leaf with joy . — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) March 17, 2019

A delighted Migliozzi replied:

Thankyou bro. Could not have done it without you. https://t.co/9WXUggo8nH — Guido Migliozzi (@guidomigliozzi) March 18, 2019

Modest! Golf Management also represents the likes of Scots duo Connor Syme and Ewen Ferguson, as well as Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Jack Singh Brar, Ivan Cantero, and Irish twins Leona and Lisa Maguire.

In February last year, Horan told bunkered how he has a close relationship with all of the players in the stable and regularly chats to them via WhatsApp.



"We talk pretty much every day," he said.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR FREE FOR BUNKERED FANTASY GOLF ‘19

