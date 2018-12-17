search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News"I was shocked" - Another high-profile player-caddie partnership is over

Golf News

"I was shocked" - Another high-profile player-caddie partnership is over

By Michael McEwan09 December, 2018
Zach Johnson Damon Green caddies PGA Tour Major Championships The Caddie Network Ryder Cup Presidents Cup
Zach Caddie Split

Yet another long-standing player-caddie partnership is over.

Two-time major champion Zach Johnson has called time on his near 15-year working relationship with Damon Green.

Green revealed the news to the The Caddie Network, describing himself as “shocked” at the decision.

• WIN PRIZES EVERY DAY WITH THE BUNKERED ADVENT CALENDAR

• Ian Poulter brilliantly trolls the US over Ryder Cup

“Zach said, ‘I think we need to take a break. It’s not a firing. We’re too good friends for that.’” Green said. “I just think he didn’t want to say the word ‘fire’.”

Green left Scott Hoch to pick up Johnson’s bag during his rookie season in 2004. In almost 400 starts together, the dup combined for 12 PGA Tour titles – including two major victories – and 79 top tens.    

Zach Johnson Damon Green

Johnson has also played on five US Ryder Cup teams and four Presidents Cup sides.

“He’s probably had a Hall of Fame career and I had a front-row seat to it,” added Green, famous for his ‘chicken dance’ celebration. “It was great to watch.”

• HURRY - Time running out to get free golf with the bunkered subs offer

Johnson and Green are the latest in a string of high-profile player-caddie partnerships to hit the skids in recent months.

Martin Kaymer and Craig Connelly, Lee Westwood and Billy Foster, and Henrik Stenson and Gareth Lord have all gone their separate ways, whilst on the LPGA, Lexi Thompson and Kevin McAlpine split last month.

Related Articles - Zach Johnson

Related Articles - caddies

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Presidents Cup

Golf News

Georgia Hall snub exposes sad hypocrisy of #SPOTY
Great prizes to be won with the bunkered Advent Calendar
Outrage at #SPOTY snub of Georgia Hall
Francesco Molinari wins #SPOTY World Sports Star award
Justin Rose and Georgia Hall snubbed by #SPOTY

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Taking your hands out of the golf swing
Watch
play button
A lesson for cack-handed golfers
Watch
play button
How to hold your finish like a tour pro
Callaway
play button
How to get your takeaway on plane
Watch
See all videos right arrow