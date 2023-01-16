search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsIan Poulter blasts Ryder Cup Europe over birthday snub

Golf News

Ian Poulter blasts Ryder Cup Europe over birthday snub

By Jamie Hall11 January, 2023
Ian Poulter Sergio Garcia Ryder Cup Europe Ryder Cup
Ian Poulter Liv Golf Dp World Tour Happy Birthday

Ian Poulter took aim at Ryder Cup Europe after it failed to wish either him or Sergio Garcia a happy birthday.

Garcia turned 43 on Monday, while Poulter celebrated his 47th birthday on Tuesday. However, there was no mention of the pair, who are among Europe’s greatest Ryder Cup players, on any of the team’s social media channels.

Poulter took exception, hitting out on Twitter at the perceived snub.

• Revealed: The stat behind Jon Rahm's hot streak

• Monahan makes call on Tiger PIP cash

Reacting to a post celebrating Francesco Molinari’s contribution in 2018, he wrote: “What’s really an ‘incredible touch’ is the players that helped build the Ryder Cup Europe brand with other players as well.

“You just can’t bring yourself to say a simple happy birthday. Sergio Garcia’s b’day [sic] yesterday. Unfortunately this says so much.”

Both Garcia and Poulter have found themselves at the heart of controversy over the last 12 months after opting to move to LIV Golf, earning bans from the PGA Tour and casting doubt over their futures on the DP World Tour.

Garcia, Europe’s most successful player of all time in the Ryder Cup, has resigned his membership of the European circuit, effectively bringing his glittering career in the team event to a close.

• Paige Spiranac roasts Twitter user

• Ryder Cup star quits golf to care for wife

Poulter, meanwhile, was one of a number of players to take the DP World Tour to court in order to earn a place at the Genesis Scottish Open last year.

He has since featured a number of times, but has heavily criticised the tour for “treating him differently” to other players.

Unfortunately for Poulter, Twitter users did not have much sympathy for his latest complaint.

Take a look at some of the responses below...

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Ian Poulter

Related Articles - Sergio Garcia

Related Articles - Ryder Cup Europe

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Nelly Korda signs with TaylorMade
Hero Cup: Continental Europe defeats GB&I in Abu Dhabi
Report: Spain tipped to beat England in 2031 Ryder Cup race
Bob MacIntyre: Jose Maria Olazabal heaps praise on Ryder Cup hopeful
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: Preview, betting tips, how to watch

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Don’t change your swing, change your address position
Watch
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
Get your takeaway on the correct plane
Watch
Keep rotating through the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow