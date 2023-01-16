Ian Poulter blasts Ryder Cup Europe over birthday snub

Ian Poulter took aim at Ryder Cup Europe after it failed to wish either him or Sergio Garcia a happy birthday.

Garcia turned 43 on Monday, while Poulter celebrated his 47th birthday on Tuesday. However, there was no mention of the pair, who are among Europe’s greatest Ryder Cup players, on any of the team’s social media channels.

Poulter took exception, hitting out on Twitter at the perceived snub.

• Revealed: The stat behind Jon Rahm's hot streak



• Monahan makes call on Tiger PIP cash



Reacting to a post celebrating Francesco Molinari’s contribution in 2018, he wrote: “What’s really an ‘incredible touch’ is the players that helped build the Ryder Cup Europe brand with other players as well.

“You just can’t bring yourself to say a simple happy birthday. Sergio Garcia’s b’day [sic] yesterday. Unfortunately this says so much.”

What’s really an “incredible touch” is the Players that helped build the @RyderCupEurope Brand with other players as well. You just can’t bring yourself to say a simple Happy Birthday. @TheSergioGarcia B’day Yesterday. Unfortunately this says so much. 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) January 10, 2023

Both Garcia and Poulter have found themselves at the heart of controversy over the last 12 months after opting to move to LIV Golf, earning bans from the PGA Tour and casting doubt over their futures on the DP World Tour.

Garcia, Europe’s most successful player of all time in the Ryder Cup, has resigned his membership of the European circuit, effectively bringing his glittering career in the team event to a close.

• Paige Spiranac roasts Twitter user



• Ryder Cup star quits golf to care for wife

Poulter, meanwhile, was one of a number of players to take the DP World Tour to court in order to earn a place at the Genesis Scottish Open last year.

He has since featured a number of times, but has heavily criticised the tour for “treating him differently” to other players.

Unfortunately for Poulter, Twitter users did not have much sympathy for his latest complaint.

Take a look at some of the responses below...

You made your own bed and now you are laying in it #CryMore — ByTheMinute Golf (@ByTheMinGolf) January 11, 2023

Really have no strong feelings either way about Liv or the PGA tour. You’re all free to play on whatever your you choose and I’ll be watching both. All this crying like babies about who gets a happy birthday wish from a Twitter account is a bit boring and quite pathetic, though. — ⛳️ Michael (@MlCHAELconnolly) January 10, 2023

There there Yaya Toure