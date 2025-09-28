Sign up for our daily newsletter
European Ryder Cup legend Ian Poulter has hit out at the behaviour of fans at the Ryder Cup, insisting the “game of golf lost” on Saturday.
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, in particular, were subjected to constant heckling throughout much of the second day’s play, enduring vicious remarks about their wives, private lives and, in Lowry’s case, his weight.
The scene in the afternoon became so toxic that additional state troopers had to be called to their match to beef up security, with multiple spectators reportedly ejected from the grounds.
The unsavoury scenes soured a remarkable day for Team Europe, who take a commanding 11.5-4.5 lead into the final day, and require only two-and-a-half points from a possible 12 to retain the cup.
Watching it all unfold, Poulter – the lynchpin of Europe’s most recent victory on US soil at Medinah in 2012 – was aghast.
“NY was always going to be a loud, intense battle,” wrote Poulter on social media. “My hope would have been for this to have been played out without some altercations and just pure passion from the crowd.
“It’s over spilled and now become ugly and is not a good look for golf. This unfortunately was always going to happen. Team Europe have held their cool so well under such conditions. This is a blood bath.”
He added: “The game of golf lost today. The consolation is that Europe won on the day.”
Speaking to reporters at the end of the day’s play, European captain Luke Donald was asked if he believed the fans’ behaviour had crossed a line.
“It was loud,” he said. “It was raucous. What I consider crossing the line is personal insults and making sounds when they are trying to hit on their backswings or very close to when they are trying to go into their routines. That did happen a little bit. It’s happened at other Ryder Cups, too.
“It’s something we prepared for, and I can see, I think, how well they have dealt with it.
“Crowds have energy, and you can use it however you want. It’s however you frame it.
“There’s a stimulus, a response, and in between that is how you decide what you want to do with it, okay. I think some people find that motivating. So, you know, sometimes the crowd going at you can be a motivator for some of these players, and I think Rory and Shane certainly looked like they were sort of almost enjoying the difficult environment out there.”
