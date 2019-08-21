It might not be a Ryder Cup year but that hasn't stopped Ian Poulter from getting one up on Team USA.

The Englishman, who has become something of a European talisman in the biennial match over the last 15 years, has unveiled some new putter headcovers on social media.

And they are a truly superb nod to his Ryder Cup heroics.

Poulter is nicknamed 'The Postman' because he 'always delivers' when he pulls on the European jersey. So, what better design for his putter cover than a Royal Mail postbox?

Take a closer look at the embroidery...

"Deliveries from Friday to Sunday" with each of the years Poulter has played in the match: 2004, 2008, 2012, 2014 and 2018.

Just superb.

Poulter revealed the designs on his Facebook page this evening.

This isn't the first time the 43-year-old has trolled the USA over their Ryder Cup shortcomings. Who can forget this classic dig at Bryson DeChambeau and his T-shirt following last year's match at Le Golf National?

Never change, Poults.

