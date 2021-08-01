search
HomeGolf NewsIan Poulter: Caddies "1000%" deserve Olympic medal

Golf News

Ian Poulter: Caddies "1000%" deserve Olympic medal

By bunkered.co.uk01 August, 2021
Ian Poulter Olympic Games Tokyo 2021 caddies Thomas Bjorn Max Homa Social media
Ian Poulter Caddies Olympic Games

It's a subject that has prompted much debate on social media this weekend.

Should caddies receive Olympic medals, too?

Ian Poulter, Europe's Ryder Cup talisman is in no doubt that they should.

Poulter, 45, reckons that the loopers of those who finished inside the medals in Olympic golf competitions should receive a medal of their own and, replying to a tweet from PGA Tour winner Max Homa on the subject, the Englishman made his feelings known.

• Rory regrets "uneducated, impulsive" remarks

However, not everybody agrees, amongst them the man who masterminded Europe's victory in the most recent Ryder Cup - Denmark's Thomas Bjorn.

That prompted some back-and-forth between Poulter and Bjorn.

Caddies themselves also seem split on the issue.

Dominic Bott, who caddied for Thorbjorn Olesen in the 2018 Ryder Cup, is firmly in the "give them a medal" camp.

• Schauffele strikes gold for the USA

"If the cox in rowing gets one so should a caddie," he reasoned.

However, two of the men whose players won medals in Rio 2016 disagree. 

John Wood, who helped Matt Kuchar win bronze five years ago, wrote this:

Meanwhile, Mark Fulcher, who was by Justin Rose's side as he claimed gold in Brazil, added this:

We asked our follower to vote on this very matter on our Twitter account. For what it's worth, here's the response:

Golf News

Joint venture has rescued LET says CEO
Olympics: Nelly Korda completes golden double for USA
Club golfer romps to 23 club championships in a row
“I’ve had the time of my life” - The Epic Old Course Experience
R&A provides spectators update for AIG Women's Open

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

