Ian Poulter: Caddies "1000%" deserve Olympic medal

It's a subject that has prompted much debate on social media this weekend.

Should caddies receive Olympic medals, too?

Ian Poulter, Europe's Ryder Cup talisman is in no doubt that they should.

Poulter, 45, reckons that the loopers of those who finished inside the medals in Olympic golf competitions should receive a medal of their own and, replying to a tweet from PGA Tour winner Max Homa on the subject, the Englishman made his feelings known.

Poulter made his feelings known.

However, not everybody agrees, amongst them the man who masterminded Europe's victory in the most recent Ryder Cup - Denmark's Thomas Bjorn.

How does people feel about this?





That prompted some back-and-forth between Poulter and Bjorn.





Caddies themselves also seem split on the issue.

Dominic Bott, who caddied for Thorbjorn Olesen in the 2018 Ryder Cup, is firmly in the "give them a medal" camp.

"If the cox in rowing gets one so should a caddie," he reasoned.

However, two of the men whose players won medals in Rio 2016 disagree.

John Wood, who helped Matt Kuchar win bronze five years ago, wrote this:

John Wood, who helped Matt Kuchar win bronze five years ago, wrote: "Appreciate the caddie love Max & would expect that from you! An Olympic medal is a lifetime achievement for one who committed, sacrificed, through injury and failure since childhood for the chance at a medal. An Olympic medal should be for the athletes alone."

Meanwhile, Mark Fulcher, who was by Justin Rose's side as he claimed gold in Brazil, added this:

Meanwhile, Mark Fulcher, who was by Justin Rose's side as he claimed gold in Brazil, added: "100% disagree as well …. The day one of us hits an actual shot … then maybe.. until then .. NO !!"

We asked our follower to vote on this very matter on our Twitter account. For what it's worth, here's the response:

We asked our follower to vote on this very matter on our Twitter account.



