Ian Poulter MISSES BALL en route to quadruple-bogey

It might be a more benign set-up than we've been accustomed to for the US Open but that doesn't mean Pebble Beach is playing easy.

Just ask Ian Poulter.

The Englishman came a cropper on the third hole, his 12th, racking up an ugly QUADRUPLE-BOGEY eight after getting into a spot of bother on one of the bunker edges.

Poulter, 43, found a fairway bunker off the tee and, from there, could only advance the ball into the high grass on top of the front greenside bunker, leaving him with a near impossible stance.

That's what the 'fun' really began. This was his first attempt...

US Open

Day 2

Ian Poulter

Shot of the Day! #USOpenpic.twitter.com/fiheK1XNjW — NATEDAWG(@NateDawgUga) June 14, 2019

No, your eyes are not deceiving you. He failed to connect with the ball.

Take two wasn't much better...

@IanJamesPoulter doesn’t look so comfortable with this quad. The outfit looks good though. pic.twitter.com/pduUwbrxP6 — raellison (@raellison) June 14, 2019

Ouch!

It's not completely clear what happened next but it appears that he hit his next shot - his fifth - through the green, knocked the return past the hole, and then two-putted for an eight.

Poulter rallied after that disaster, playing his final six holes in two-under but, on four-under for the championship, his challenge ended after just 36 holes.

Still, at least he was able to keep it all in perspective...