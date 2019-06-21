search

HomeGolf NewsIan Poulter MISSES BALL en route to quadruple-bogey

Golf News

Ian Poulter MISSES BALL en route to quadruple-bogey

By Michael McEwan14 June, 2019
Ian Poulter US Open 2019 US Open Pebble Beach Major Championships USGA
Poulters Nightmare

It might be a more benign set-up than we've been accustomed to for the US Open but that doesn't mean Pebble Beach is playing easy. 

Just ask Ian Poulter. 

The Englishman came a cropper on the third hole, his 12th, racking up an ugly QUADRUPLE-BOGEY eight after getting into a spot of bother on one of the bunker edges.

Poulter, 43, found a fairway bunker off the tee and, from there, could only advance the ball into the high grass on top of the front greenside bunker, leaving him with a near impossible stance.

• Spieth branded a "douche" for caddie criticism

• Mickelson suffers embarrassment in first round

That's what the 'fun' really began. This was his first attempt...

No, your eyes are not deceiving you. He failed to connect with the ball.

• Pro takes ELEVEN at 18th in Round 1

Take two wasn't much better...

Ouch!

It's not completely clear what happened next but it appears that he hit his next shot - his fifth - through the green, knocked the return past the hole, and then two-putted for an eight.

• "Get over yourself!" - Beem hits out at English ace

Poulter rallied after that disaster, playing his final six holes in two-under but, on four-under for the championship, his challenge ended after just 36 holes. 

Still, at least he was able to keep it all in perspective...

