Ian Poulter MISSES BALL en route to quadruple-bogey

It might be a more benign set-up than we've been accustomed to for the US Open but that doesn't mean Pebble Beach is playing easy.
Just ask Ian Poulter.
The Englishman came a cropper on the third hole, his 12th, racking up an ugly QUADRUPLE-BOGEY eight after getting into a spot of bother on one of the bunker edges.
Poulter, 43, found a fairway bunker off the tee and, from there, could only advance the ball into the high grass on top of the front greenside bunker, leaving him with a near impossible stance.
That's what the 'fun' really began. This was his first attempt...
US Open
Shot of the Day! #USOpen
No, your eyes are not deceiving you. He failed to connect with the ball.
Take two wasn't much better...
@IanJamesPoulter doesn't look so comfortable with this quad. The outfit looks good though.
Ouch!
It's not completely clear what happened next but it appears that he hit his next shot - his fifth - through the green, knocked the return past the hole, and then two-putted for an eight.
Poulter rallied after that disaster, playing his final six holes in two-under but, on four-under for the championship, his challenge ended after just 36 holes.
Still, at least he was able to keep it all in perspective...
And that was that folks... Quick end to my @usopengolf@USGA Pebble Beach I love you but I guess you punished me for the pink and Lavender ensemble. It really doesn’t matter I’m heading home to my 5 Majors... Katie, Aimee, Luke, Lilly and Joshua.https://t.co/JQl0hXoFFE— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) June 15, 2019