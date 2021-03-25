search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsIan Poulter hits out at "annoying" WGC Match Play format

Golf News

Ian Poulter hits out at "annoying" WGC Match Play format

By Ryan Crombie25 March, 2021
Ian Poulter Rory McIlroy WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play World Golf Championship Tour News austin country club Matchplay
Ian Poulter Match Play

Ian Poulter has branded the format for this week’s WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play “annoying”, admitting that he would prefer a return to the tournament's previous structure.

Poulter, 45, got his week in Austin off to a perfect start as he defeated four-time major champion Rory McIlroy 6&5 in his opening match.

The thumping defeat of his Ryder Cup teammate was, in part, down to McIlroy’s error-strewn round, which included his tee shot at the fifth hole ending up in a nearby residential swimming pool.

Poulter capitalised on the Northern Irishman’s travails and pressed home his advantage, which brought the match to a conclusion on the 13th green.

• bunkered supports return of Get Back To Golf Tour

• Report: Koepka facing lengthy injury lay-off

• Report: Rory to start working with new coach

Despite his strong start to the event, Poulter admitted to having reservations about the current set-up of the tournament. Since 2015, it has comprised a round-robin group stage followed by a head-to-head knockout, rather than just a straight knockout as was the case prior to that.

“I prefer the old way, to be honest,” said the 12-time European Tour winner .

“It’s really simple. The simplicity of win your match or go home I think is the right way to play. A couple of years ago, I beat Kevin Kisner in my first match and two days later we're heading off in a playoff to get out of the group and he beats me and goes on to win.

“So, I've just technically beaten the guy that wins the tournament. It's a bit annoying, to be honest with you.”

• REGISTER FOR BUNKERED FANTASY GOLF '21

• Dumbarnie to stage 2021 Women's Scottish Open

He added: “This group format gets a little funky. When there's a couple of scenarios that can happen in these group matches which, if you're in a position where you can't advance, are you really trying really hard? I’m not really sure.

“The sponsors pay big money and the sponsors want the players here for as many days as possible, so they have the right to do that and I am not saying it's right or wrong, but I think there's a number of players that would like it back to the old way, where if you lose, you go home.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Ian Poulter

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Related Articles - World Golf Championship

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - austin country club

Related Articles - Matchplay

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
HYBRID or UTILITY IRON – Which one should you use?
Hybrid
play button
I LOVE THIS DRIVER BUT WON’T BE PUTTING IT IN MY BAG - Titleist TSi4 review
Titleist
play button
THE BEST CLUBS FOR GOLFERS ON A TIGHT BUDGET! - Wilson D9 review
Wilson
play button
YOUR NEW SHORT GAME SAVIOUR? – TaylorMade Hi-Toe RAW wedges review
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Michelle Wie West: I thought my career was over
Fury as Nazi graffiti appears on Scottish golf clubhouse
Ian Poulter hits out at "annoying" WGC Match Play format
bunkered Fantasy Golf '21 is back!
Robert MacIntyre excited for DJ date after Na win

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to create more body turn
Callaway
play button
Release the clubhead at impact
Watch
play button
How to hit the ball straighter with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Stop de-lofting your club
Watch
See all videos right arrow