Ian Poulter “disgusted” by himself

Ian Poulter has said that he was “disgusted” with some of his recent performances on tour.

The Englishman, who is preparing to tee it up at this week’s Abrdn Scottish Open, released his thoughts on his recent tour starts in an online blog on Monday.

Poulter, 45, has amassed just two top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour this season, but it appears as if it was his recent US Open showing which irked the 12-time European Tour winner.

“I played really stable through two rounds and a 68 on Saturday had me T15 and in position for a great finish,” said Poulter in his blog.

“Sunday was Father’s Day and I received nice cards from the family. After 11 holes I was level par on the round and went on to shoot seven-over for the last seven holes to finish T40. Really no words. I cannot remember the last time I felt so disgusted with myself.”

Despite a poor finish, the T40 was Poulter’s best finish at a US Open since 2018, when he posted a T25 at Shinnecock Hills.

Poulter was made to bemoan another poor finish at the Travelers Championship, where he shot his only over par round of the week on the Sunday.

“An opening 68 and 66 had me placed nicely going into the weekend,” added Poulter. “two under after six holes on Saturday and all well until a few stumbles on the home run resulted in a level par round. Sunday shot two over and finished T36 - nothing more to say.”

Looking forward, with the Scottish Open and Open Championship taking place over the next two weeks, Poulter is eyeing up a spot on Team Europe’s Ryder Cup squad, headed for Whistling Straits in September.

“I feel my game is good,” said Poulter. “I’m currently 17th in the Ryder Cup world points table, so looking forward to playing across the pond and lots of ranking points available to make that Ryder Cup in September.”