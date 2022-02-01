search
Ian Poulter facing Ryder Cup ban if he accepts Saudi offer

Golf News

Ian Poulter facing Ryder Cup ban if he accepts Saudi offer

By Jamie Hall01 February, 2022
Ian Poulter Ryder Cup Saudi Golf League Henrik Stenson DP World Tour PGA Tour
Poulter Rc

Ian Poulter has been offered an eye-watering sum to join a breakaway golf league – but faces being ostracised from the main tours.

As first reported by the Telegraph, the Englishman has been offered £22 million by the Saudi-backed Super Golf League as part of its bid to attract the biggest names in the sport. 

However, it is understood that if he accepts the money, he will face a lifetime ban from the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and the Ryder Cup – the tournament for which he is most associated.

• Saudi golf league announces UK event

• Day reveals how close he came to quitting

Poulter, who has career earnings of around £50 million in prize money, has represented Europe seven times and was a vice-captain in 2016. 

The Postman – the nickname earned because he “always delivers” at the Ryder Cup - now faces a tough call over whether to accept the life-changing mountain of cash. 

On one hand, it would provide certain security for his family, but it would mean passing up the near-certainty of being named European captain at some point in the future. 

Other big names in the sport have already been courted by the Saudi venture, including Poulter’s close friend Henrik Stenson. 

• Twitter reacts to Jon Rahm's club-slamming

• Prince Andrew gives up R&A life membership

The Swede was thought to be the front-runner to lead the team in 2023, but has been told he must guarantee he will not join the breakaway league.

Both players are set to play in this week’s Saudi International, which has attracted a strong field thanks to the vast appearance fees paid out to the game’s top players. 

 

