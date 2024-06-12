Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Ian Poulter hasn’t had the best of weeks.

First, the Ryder Cup hero’s luggage failed to travel with him from London to the United States for last week’s LIV Golf event in Houston.

Then, he finished close to the bottom end of the leaderboard in a tie for 46th after a disappointing final round of 79.

Now, footage has emerged of him cussing out a spectator at a LIV Golf event, reportedly during the final round in Houston on Sunday.

First shared by popular golfer Twitter account Drunk By The Turn, the clip shows a furious Poulter reacting angrily to a fan as he walks towards a golf buggy.

“Why don’t you f**k off?” says the Englishman. “You were f**king piping up on the 18th tee, so f**k off.”

The camera then pans to an individual in a polo shirt, khaki shorts and a baseball cap, who appears to shrug his shoulders and ask: “What’s going on?”.

“Shut the f**k up,” he continues. He says something else that’s barely discernible before adding: “So I suggest you shut the f**k up.”

As the buggy drives away, Poulter sits down next to playing partner Brendan Steele on the back of the buggy and snaps: “Next time, he’s out.”

You can watch the clip here…

“I suggest you shut the fuck up” 🤣 I freakin love Poultz man he doesn’t take shit from anybody pic.twitter.com/ClKutPdDVM — DrunkByTheTurn (@DBTTofficial) June 12, 2024

It’s not clear from the clip what caused the 48-year-old’s outburst but, according to the same account that posted the footage, the fan had heckled Poulter on at least two separate occasions.

Reaction to the clip has been, as you might expect, rather mixed.

“Ian is washed so he’d rather take the easy money and not have to compete against the big boys anyways,” said one Twitter user.

“This just sums up LIV perfectly,” added another. “It’s a clown show.”

However, at least one person saw the funny side, saying: “Sounds like the movie Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Swearing always sounds funnier with a British accent.”