HomeGolf NewsIan Poulter hilariously pranked by Henrik Stenson

Golf News

Ian Poulter hilariously pranked by Henrik Stenson

By Ryan Crombie15 July, 2021
Ian Poulter Henrik Stenson Open Championship Major Championships funny Tour News Royal St George's
Ian Poulter Pranked

The long-running war of jokes between friends Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson has continued into Open Championship week at Royal St. George’s.

The light-hearted feud between the two dates back to the 2020 DP World Tour Championship when Poulter nicked Stenson’s car keys, sending the Swede into an argument with his caddie over who lost them.

Poulter eventually owned up, and so began a string of pranks between the two. Other jokes between the Ryder Cup teammates have seen Poulter steal Stenson’s laundry, while Stenson fired back, decking out one of Poulter’s Ferrari’s in hot pink flashings.

If you thought major week would bring about a temporary truce, then you’d be wrong. 

In a video posted on Instagram, 12-time European Tour winner Poulter revealed Stenson had once again been up to some tricks the day before the 149th Open Championship got underway.

“At 4am this morning, I woke up to a stampede on my roof,” said Poulter in the video. “It sounded like 14 pterodactyl dinosaurs on the roof.

“I went over to Jigger’s [Jonathan Thomson] RV and asked him if he had any birds on his roof this morning. He told me he hadn’t but did see Henrik walking over to Ian’s RV at 11pm last night. He toasted some bread, smothered it in tuna and that’s why I had a stampede on my roof.”

So, while Poulter fought off a swarm of birds feasting on his roof at 4am in the morning, Stenson slept soundly in his own motor home in the same campsite.

“They [birds] love tuna,” said Stenson in response to the prank.

Poulter later posted an update on the situation back in the campsite, as he continued to shoo away seagulls from his roof.

If you thought prank wars was over, you’d be wrong. Just like the Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau feud, this isn’t going away.

