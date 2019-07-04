search
Ian Poulter hilariously trolls the USA... again!

Golf News

Ian Poulter hilariously trolls the USA... again!

By bunkered.co.uk04 July, 2019
Nobody trolls the USA quite like Ian Poulter.

The Englishman has become a talismanic figure for Europe in the Ryder Cup over the decade or so, amassing 15 points from his six appearances in the match.

His habit of always delivering on the biennial stage has earned him the nickname ‘The Postman’ and has made him something of a pantomime villain for American fans to rail against.

Poults being Poults, he has been more than happy to give as good as he gets, as he demonstrated once again this week.

After England were dumped out of the Women’s World Cup by the United States, a Twitter account run by the American network FOX Sports posted this video…

Poulter’s reply? Straight out of the top drawer.

That, ladies and gents, is what’s known as ‘dropping the mic’.

