Sign up for our daily newsletter
Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.
Ian Poulter is once again missing the Ryder Cup this week, having not featured since Europe’s crushing defeat at Whistling Straits in 2021.
Poulter had been a shoo-in to become a future captain of the European team, but his chances were hampered on the back his move to LIV Golf.
The Englishman was subsequently fined and suspended by the DP World Tour on the back of his switch, which led to him resigning his membership from the Euro circuit.
This came at a major cost in the shape of his Ryder Cup eligibility.
Poulter had often been a key part in the European setup, and no longer being involved has left him unimpressed.
• ‘Frustrated’ Matt Fitzpatrick addresses past Ryder Cup struggles
• Sergio Garcia sends last minute message to Team Europe
It appears the Englishman’s biggest gripe is the difference in treatment between his own and that of fellow LIV members Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, who are both in the European squad this time around.
“I will say it as simple as this,” Poulter told the Dan On Golf Podcast. “Jon and Tyrrell play golf on LIV Golf. They are still widely accepted into the Ryder Cup family and some others aren’t.
“Is it frustrating? Yeah, of course, it’s very frustrating, but I’m very hopeful, one day we can still be kind of helpful to, to Team Europe.”
Without regaining membership with the DP World Tour it remains unknown just how this return would one day come about, with both his Majesticks co-captains Lee Westwood and Henrik Stenson in the same boat.
• Bradley explains decision to let DeChambeau lead US charge
• Former Ryder Cup winner fizzes at TV coverage
Despite this Poulter was quick to reiterate just how much the European team means to him. “You cut me in half and I bleed and yellow,” he added.
“I have been there at a lot of Ryder Cups and there is nothing I love more than representing Europe. So to not be part of it, it hurts. We are hopeful one day that might change.”
Poulter dons quite the Ryder Cup record, especially in singles where he remains unbeaten, having won six and tied one of his seven matches.
The Englishman is best remembered for his infamous performance in the ‘Miracle at Medinah’ 13 years ago, where he spearheaded Europe’s incredible comeback on the Saturday afternoon.
ALL ABOUT THE RYDER CUP
Quiz: Name every Continental European who has played in the Ryder Cup
What are the largest winning margins in Ryder Cup history?
What is the “envelope rule” at the Ryder Cup?
What are the future Ryder Cup venues?
The Ryder Cup stars you had completely forgotten about
Who are the best (and worst) Ryder Cup captain’s picks of all time?
More Reads
The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland
Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.Find Courses