Ian Poulter is once again missing the Ryder Cup this week, having not featured since Europe’s crushing defeat at Whistling Straits in 2021.

Poulter had been a shoo-in to become a future captain of the European team, but his chances were hampered on the back his move to LIV Golf.

The Englishman was subsequently fined and suspended by the DP World Tour on the back of his switch, which led to him resigning his membership from the Euro circuit.

This came at a major cost in the shape of his Ryder Cup eligibility.

Poulter had often been a key part in the European setup, and no longer being involved has left him unimpressed.

It appears the Englishman’s biggest gripe is the difference in treatment between his own and that of fellow LIV members Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, who are both in the European squad this time around.

“I will say it as simple as this,” Poulter told the Dan On Golf Podcast. “Jon and Tyrrell play golf on LIV Golf. They are still widely accepted into the Ryder Cup family and some others aren’t.

“Is it frustrating? Yeah, of course, it’s very frustrating, but I’m very hopeful, one day we can still be kind of helpful to, to Team Europe.”

Without regaining membership with the DP World Tour it remains unknown just how this return would one day come about, with both his Majesticks co-captains Lee Westwood and Henrik Stenson in the same boat.

Despite this Poulter was quick to reiterate just how much the European team means to him. “You cut me in half and I bleed and yellow,” he added.

“I have been there at a lot of Ryder Cups and there is nothing I love more than representing Europe. So to not be part of it, it hurts. We are hopeful one day that might change.”

Poulter dons quite the Ryder Cup record, especially in singles where he remains unbeaten, having won six and tied one of his seven matches.

The Englishman is best remembered for his infamous performance in the ‘Miracle at Medinah’ 13 years ago, where he spearheaded Europe’s incredible comeback on the Saturday afternoon.

