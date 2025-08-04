Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Ian Poulter is in a perilous position at LIV Golf after it emerged that team captains on the breakaway league would not be immune from relegation.

Last year, it appeared LIV had set a precedent when Bubba Watson, the captain of the Range Goats GC team, was allowed to return on a “business case” despite finishing in the drop zone.

Branden Grace, also on the chopping block, was retained by his all-South African Stinger team as it was determined his absence would have had a negative impact on the team’s commercial endeavours.

Yet that same reprieve will not be afforded to Poulter and other captains facing relegation in 2025, with two events of the regular season remaining in Indianapolis and Chicago.

The Telegraph reports that Majesticks co-captain Poulter has been informed that there will be no leniency afforded to any player who finishes 49th and below in the standings.

As it stands, Poulter is 51st, so needs strong finishes in his final two events to secure his place for next season – or face the possibility of LIV Golf’s Promotions event in the winter.

With the top 24 players in LIV players awarded points, Poulter has only had one scoring start this season – his tie for 13th in South Korea.

Poulter’s Majesticks team are currently 12th out of the 13 teams in the LIV setup, with Lee Westwood and Henrik Stenson languishing at 46th and 47th respectively in the individual standings.

It has led to the intriguing possibility that the European stalwarts could be tussling it out for LIV survival in Indianapolis in two weeks’ time.

It’s also understood that Poulter has entered the final year of his LIV contract, so his playing future beyond these next two weeks is in clear jeopardy.