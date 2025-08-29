Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Ian Poulter has revealed he struggled with injury throughout the 2025 LIV Golf season, having narrowly avoided relegation.

Poulter managed to avoid the dreaded drop from the breakaway league in the final round of the season, as a tied-17th finish in Indianapolis scraped him to safety.

His Majesticks co-captain Henrik Stenson was not so lucky, as the Swede was relegated alongside Mito Pereira, Andy Ogletree, Yubin Jang, Anthony Kim, and Frederik Kjettrup.

Poulter did just enough to keep hold of his spot, but the Englishman was far from his best throughout the campaign.

Looking back on his season, the European Ryder Cup stalwart has admitted that the year was plagued by an injury he kept to himself.

“Reflecting back on my 26th consecutive season on Tour and this one was not easy,” Poulter wrote to his followers on Instagram.

“I had an injury that I didn’t tell you guys about but we fought through it. It’s had laughter, it’s had tears, it’s had the utmost stress.

“Most importantly I have taken some incredible strength from the people who have supported me and keep supporting me. You’ve given me the reason to keep working so hard.

“This game never ceases to amaze me time and time again. The will to win and improve won’t ever stop. I love this game and I love playing in front of you guys.

“Not sure I will ever be ready to hang up the boots. The Dream continues and the Dream is real. Never let anyone get in the way of those Dreams.

“So many incredible things to look forward to for us all. Let 2026 preparations begin.“

The preparation will involve Poulter and co looking elsewhere for a new teammate following the relegation of Stenson.

The former Open champion will have one chance to play his way back into the league, at LIV’s Promotions event that takes place later this winter.

