Ian Poulter roasted over LIV team video

When you post anything on social media, you’re opening yourself up for a barrage of hate.

Ian Poulter found that out the hard way when he tried to have a bit of fun ahead of this week’s LIV Golf event.

Along with Majesticks GC team-mates Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield and Henrik Stenson, Poulter was filmed striking various poses with “Better Off Alone” by Alice Deejay playing over the footage.

“Never a dull moment with Majesticks GC,” he wrote on Twitter.

Watch it for yourself below...

However, the Ryder Cup legend’s attempt at humour did not go down well with his followers.

Needless to say, the replies were more than a little sarcastic.

Many users waded in slating the video, while others took the opportunity to criticise LIV.

Take a look at some of the responses...

Calm down mate, you guys are absolutely wild — Pj Malone (@pjmalone1990) July 28, 2022

What part of this doesn’t look dull? — Bill Marks (@BillMarksHusker) July 28, 2022

That is so not dull….😴💰 — Mark Gibson (@MarkGib95609147) July 28, 2022

You guys are whacky as hell. — Darren (@Darren_Des) July 28, 2022

Poulter and his team-mates are in the field for LIV Bedminster, the third event in the series which takes place this week.

He is one of a number of players who has faced criticism for his role in the Saudi-backed breakaway tour, and was booed at the Open after taking legal action against the DP World Tour to allow him to play in the Genesis Scottish Open the week before.

Stenson, meanwhile, is set to make his LIV debut, having been dramatically sacked from his position as Ryder Cup captain when his switch to the circuit was confirmed.