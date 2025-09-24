Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Ian Poulter might not have a role at this year’s Ryder Cup, but he has weighed in on one of the biggest talking points at Bethpage: the fans.

The Englishman, a bona fide legend of the biennial battle, experienced the boisterous US support on four occasions with Team Europe and was renowned for giving it back to the heckling crowds.

And in an explosive chat with SPORTbible, Poulter has claimed he would’ve like to ‘taser’ some of the American fans for their stupidity.

“I don’t even know where to start,” he said, when asked about hecklers. “I mean, f****** ‘mashed potatoes’ and all that f****** b******* that you hear is madness. ‘In the hole, get in the hole!’ It’s a 600-yard par five, you f****** idiot.

“I actually just want to borrow the taser [from] the security guard just to let one go per hole would be amazing. Imagine that you got one taser per hole. That’d be awesome. That’d go right between the eyes. Have it.”

Poulter continued, comparing it to UK golf fans who he said wouldn’t stoop to such lows. “We don’t get that at the Open Championship,” Poulter said.

“You don’t get it anywhere. It’s only in America the stupidness comes out. I mean, it’s just so annoying. It’s annoying. There’s no need for it, right?

“Our fans, when they come and watch golf, are very respectful. I’m not completely dissing the American fans because the atmosphere in America is amazing.”

Meanwhile, Poulter conducted a Q&A on his Instagram on Tuesday, answering questions sent in by fans ahead of the 45th match between the US and Europe. He reiterated his desire to one day be captain of Team Europe.

“Time will tell if we get accepted into the Ryder Cup family again like Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahm. I’d love to one day,” he wrote.

