Ian Rae leaves Scottish Golf position

Ian Rae, the National Coach for Scottish Golf, has left his position, bunkered.co.uk has learned.

Rae, who first joined the organisation back in 1994 and worked alongside Bill Lockie, confirmed that he has not worked for the organisation since March 2020.

The day after Andrew McKinlay announced that he was leaving his position as CEO in late April last year, the organisation said that it had reduced staffing numbers "significantly', but failed to mention that one of those staff was long-time coach Rae.

Just found out Ian Rae, the National Coach for Scottish Golf, was let go from the organisation in March last year. But SG didn’t tell anyone. No press release showing appreciation for a man who served them for 26 years and delivered a world title. Disgraceful. — Bryce Ritchie (@BRitchieGolf) March 12, 2021

Few coaches in Scotland can claim the track record of Rae. Amongst his many achievements was an Eisenhower Trophy win in 2008 that saw Scotland - featuring Callum Macaulay, Wallace Booth and Gavin Dear - crowned World Amateur Team Champions. The American team that year featured Rickie Fowler and Billy Horschel, now PGA Tour winners.

Two years before that, he coached Richie Ramsay to victory in the US Amateur, with Ramsay becoming the first Scotsman to lift that trophy since 1898. He has since gone on to win three times on the European Tour.

Clare Queen remains the Head of Performance at Scottish Golf but it is not clear on whether a replacement for Rae is in the pipeline.

Scottish Golf, in a statement to bunkered.co.uk, said:

"Like all businesses in the last year, Scottish Golf has had to make difficult financial decisions in light of the disruption caused by the pandemic. Focusing our efforts on supporting affiliated clubs became the priority.

"As previously announced, we took the decision to cancel all of our performance and event activity last year to allow us to divert resources directly into club support. As part of this, all self-employed coach contracts, which were agreed on an annual basis, were served notice in 2020 due to no performance activity taking place.

"Concerning the performance programme, as outlined in October of last year, we are currently undergoing a review of the performance programme.

"When this is complete, we are intending to announce full details of the new programme, including specific roles. At this point we were intending to recognise the contribution of former coaches involved with Scottish Golf."