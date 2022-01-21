search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsIan Woosnam: Welsh legend calls time on Masters career

Golf News

Ian Woosnam: Welsh legend calls time on Masters career

By Michael McEwan19 January, 2022
Ian Woosnam The Masters Augusta National Major Championships tour news
Ian Woosnam The Masters

Another former Masters champion has decided to call time on playing in the first men’s major of the year.

Ian Woosnam, the winner of the Green Jacket in 1991, has announced that he won’t be taking up his exemption this April.

The Welsh legend, 63, revealed the news in a social media post.

“Thought long and hard about playing The Masters again this year and in the future, but it’s time for me to watch the young guys play,” said Woosnam.

• 20 things you never knew about The Masters

• Sir Nick Faldo: The Masters & Me

“So I’m going to sit back and enjoy the memories that Augusta has given me over the years, thank you for everything Augusta.”

Woosnam made his Masters debut in 1988. After missing the cut that year, he returned the next, finishing in a tie for 14th.

His finest hour came in 19991 when he closed with a level-par 72 to finish one shot ahead of Jose Maria Olazabal and become the fourth consecutive Masters champion from the United Kingdom. It was his only major victory.

In recent years, Woosnam has struggled to be competitive at Augusta National. Indeed, only twice since the turn of the century has he made the cut, most recently in 2008 when he finished 44th.

This year’s Masters Tournament takes place from April 7-10 where Hideki Matsuyama will be out to defend his title.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Ian Woosnam

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - tour news

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
play button
TaylorMade Stealth vs Callaway Rogue ST | 2022 DRIVER BATTLE
Drivers
play button
Is this red carbon face faster? | TaylorMade Stealth driver REVIEWED!
TaylorMade
play button
"I cannot find fault with it!" - Callaway Rogue ST driver REVIEWED!
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Luke Donald expresses interest in Ryder Cup captaincy
"Piece of sh*t f****ng set-up" - Jon Rahm rages at low scoring
Ryder Cup: Luke Donald favourite to be next European captain
Harrington: Robert MacIntyre ‘should have played way’ into Ryder Cup team
Tributes paid to former Masters champ Bob Goalby

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Shifting your weight at impact for more power
Watch
play button
How to effectively compress the golf ball
Watch
play button
Releasing the clubhead
Watch
play button
Maintaining your spine angle
Watch
See all videos right arrow