Ian Woosnam: Welsh legend calls time on Masters career

Another former Masters champion has decided to call time on playing in the first men’s major of the year.

Ian Woosnam, the winner of the Green Jacket in 1991, has announced that he won’t be taking up his exemption this April.

The Welsh legend, 63, revealed the news in a social media post.

“Thought long and hard about playing The Masters again this year and in the future, but it’s time for me to watch the young guys play,” said Woosnam.

“So I’m going to sit back and enjoy the memories that Augusta has given me over the years, thank you for everything Augusta.”

pic.twitter.com/A8Mawy2TsO — Ian Woosnam (@IWoosnam) January 19, 2022

Woosnam made his Masters debut in 1988. After missing the cut that year, he returned the next, finishing in a tie for 14th.

His finest hour came in 19991 when he closed with a level-par 72 to finish one shot ahead of Jose Maria Olazabal and become the fourth consecutive Masters champion from the United Kingdom. It was his only major victory.

In recent years, Woosnam has struggled to be competitive at Augusta National. Indeed, only twice since the turn of the century has he made the cut, most recently in 2008 when he finished 44th.

This year’s Masters Tournament takes place from April 7-10 where Hideki Matsuyama will be out to defend his title.