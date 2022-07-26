search
Iconic golf equipment company goes out of business

Golf News

Iconic golf equipment company goes out of business

By bunkered.co.uk26 July, 2022
Ben Hogan Golf Equipment gear news
Golf Balls

One of golf's most prestigious and long-established gear brands is no more.

The Ben Hogan Golf Company shut its doors, reportedly for the last time, last Friday.

In a statement obtained by Golf Digest, its CEO Scott White confirmed the sad news.

“I am very proud of what we accomplished at the company over the last few years,” he wrote. “We had a great team and produced some excellent products that we think would have made Mr Hogan proud. 

• LPGA commish open to LIV Golf talks

• Emotional Ramsay revels in Hillside win

"We were simply underfunded and couldn’t pursue a lot of the more expensive initiatives that would have accelerated our growth.”

The company was established by golf icon Hogan in 1953 and, throughout the 1960s, '70s and '80s, flourished to become one of the most successful equipment brands in the game. 

Elements of many of its products - notably its Precision and Apex irons - either still exist or have influenced modern golf club design. 

After originally ceasing trading in 2015, the company was resurrected in 2017 and pivoted to a direct-to-consumer trading model which targeted better players.

• Graeme McDowell slammed over NFT sale

• Twitter reacts as Stenson loses captaincy

However, its funding dried up in 2020 as a result of economic pressures brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, ultimately leading to its demise. 

At the time of writing, the company's website remains live but carries a message which reads: "Our website is currently experiencing technical difficulties and we are unable to process orders. Our engineers are working to rectify the problem as quickly as possible. Please check back at a later time to place your order on BenHoganGolf.com. Thank you for your patience.”

