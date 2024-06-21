Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

One of the most famous double acts in professional golf has decided to reunite – less than two months after going their separate ways.

Jim Furyk and his caddie Mike ‘Fluff’ Cowan are back together at this week’s PGA Tour Champions event, the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open at En-Joie Golf Club in New York.

The duo split in May after a quarter of a century together when Cowan was tabbed by PGA Tour star CT Pan.

At the time, major champion Furyk said: “I’m still struggling with injuries and I pushed him to work for CT full time.

• Olympic golf is bigger than Ryder Cup says Clark

• LIV man hits out at Olympic golf snub

“We play for $2 million [on the PGA Tour Champions]. They play for $8-, $20-, $25-million. I knew it was a good opportunity for him, and CT has been playing pretty good.

“[Fluff] was hesitant because he’s a great person at heart. But I pushed and we both knew it was best for him and his family.”

However, 76-year-old Cowan suffered an injury when he slipped and fell on wet grass going down a hill during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open earlier this month.

• McEwan: Everybody relax. Rory McIlroy will be fine.

• Bryson DeChambeau responds to claims he’s ‘best player in the world’

Pan, 32, went on to finish in a tie for 35th in Canada but is currently 114th on the FedEx Cup standings.

Furyk, meantime, had replaced Cowan with son Tanner and friends since he returned to action.

Speaking to PGATour.com, Cowan explained why he decided to return to Furyk’s side, saying: “I wanted to finish my career working for him.”

With his bushy white moustache, Cowan is one of the most immediately recognisable caddies on tour. He worked with Peter Jacobsen and was on the bag of Tiger Woods during the first few years of his professional career before joining forces with Furyk in 1999.

Michael McEwan is the Deputy Editor of bunkered and has been part of the team since 2004. In that time, he has interviewed almost every major figure within the sport, from Jack Nicklaus, to Rory McIlroy, to Donald Trump. The host of the multi award-winning bunkered Podcast and a member of Balfron Golfing Society, Michael is the author of three books and is the 2023 PPA Scotland 'Writer of the Year' and 'Columnist of the Year'. Dislikes white belts, yellow balls and iron headcovers. Likes being drawn out of the media ballot to play Augusta National. Deputy Editor