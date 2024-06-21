Sign up for our daily newsletter
Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.
One of the most famous double acts in professional golf has decided to reunite – less than two months after going their separate ways.
Jim Furyk and his caddie Mike ‘Fluff’ Cowan are back together at this week’s PGA Tour Champions event, the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open at En-Joie Golf Club in New York.
The duo split in May after a quarter of a century together when Cowan was tabbed by PGA Tour star CT Pan.
At the time, major champion Furyk said: “I’m still struggling with injuries and I pushed him to work for CT full time.
• Olympic golf is bigger than Ryder Cup says Clark
• LIV man hits out at Olympic golf snub
“We play for $2 million [on the PGA Tour Champions]. They play for $8-, $20-, $25-million. I knew it was a good opportunity for him, and CT has been playing pretty good.
“[Fluff] was hesitant because he’s a great person at heart. But I pushed and we both knew it was best for him and his family.”
However, 76-year-old Cowan suffered an injury when he slipped and fell on wet grass going down a hill during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open earlier this month.
• McEwan: Everybody relax. Rory McIlroy will be fine.
• Bryson DeChambeau responds to claims he’s ‘best player in the world’
Pan, 32, went on to finish in a tie for 35th in Canada but is currently 114th on the FedEx Cup standings.
Furyk, meantime, had replaced Cowan with son Tanner and friends since he returned to action.
Speaking to PGATour.com, Cowan explained why he decided to return to Furyk’s side, saying: “I wanted to finish my career working for him.”
With his bushy white moustache, Cowan is one of the most immediately recognisable caddies on tour. He worked with Peter Jacobsen and was on the bag of Tiger Woods during the first few years of his professional career before joining forces with Furyk in 1999.
ALL ABOUT THE US OPEN
More Reads
The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland
Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.Find Courses