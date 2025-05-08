Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A world-renowned Scottish golf club will build a third course on the back of multi-million-pound plans.

Having secured a 50-acre land package last year, Royal Dornoch has appointed King Collins Dormer Golf Course Design to create the new layout.

It will add to the Championship Course and Struie Course at the Sutherland venue, sitting adjacent to the latter 18-hole course.

The announcement comes with Royal Dornoch set to open a new £13.9 million clubhouse in 2026.

“These are exciting times for everyone connected with Royal Dornoch and with the clubhouse on target to welcome golfers from around the world next season, our thoughts are already turning to the next project,” said general manager Neil Hampton.

• St Andrews chief gives verdict on discounted tee times

• Trump golf course announced as host of DP World Tour event

“The investment being made will pave the way for even greater economic and employment benefits for the wider community and, hopefully, there will be more good news to come as and when the Coul Links project gets the green light from the Scottish Government.

“Golf has long been the key economic driver in this part of the country and additional, high quality, eco-friendly championship courses created by highly regarded designers can only enhance our reputation as a golfing destination and encourage visitors to extend their stay in the Highlands.”

The US-based design firm will also create new holes for the Struie Course, whilst the club plans to add a driving range and par-3 course, along with short game and putting facilities.

Communities for Coul, the community-led group behind a proposed new golf course at nearby Coul Links, welcomed the plans.

“If approved, these new facilities will add to the “cluster” of excellent local golf facilities and complement the proposals for the new world class course at Coul Links, making the Dornoch Firth a mecca for links golf,” said a C4C spokesperson.

• Police seize off-road bikes wrecking popular golf course

• Prestigious UK golf course reopens after £1.5 million upgrade

Architects Tad King, Rob Collins and Trevor Dormer have designed several courses in the States, but the project at Royal Dornoch is a first in the UK.

“We were very impressed with all the golf course architects who pitched to us, and we are lucky that so many highly respected players in the industry were eager to be involved with Royal Dornoch,” said Hampton.

“But the KCD team’s imaginative concept and passion for Royal Dornoch and using the land at our disposal in a different way, captured our imagination.

“They will be very much hands-on from start to finish, taking the project from the drawing board to the construction phase and completion.”

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.