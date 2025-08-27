Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Graeme McDowell has set his sights on being involved in the European Ryder Cup setup when the event heads to Ireland in 2027.

After next month’s trip to Bethpage Black, the Ryder Cup will return to European shores at Adare Manor in Limerick.

McDowell is no stranger to the Ryder Cup locker room, having featured four times as a player and twice as vice captain.

The Northern Irishman has not been involved since the 2021 clash at Whistling Straits, having opted to join LIV Golf in 2022.

• US team makes decision on format for 2025 Ryder Cup

• Justin Rose braced for ‘uncomfortable’ Ryder Cup in New York

Having resigned from the DP World Tour, he is no longer eligible to be involved with the European setup, but he is still hopeful of one day returning.

“It goes without saying as we look towards Adare Manor in two years’ time I would do anything to be in that European team room,” he told BBC Sport.

“To be part of that team, to put that team Europe shirt on one more time, to have the badge on my chest, to cheer the guys on and help Europe win another Ryder Cup. I hope to be there.”

Expressing just what the Ryder Cup means to him, McDowell added: “Jon Rahm asked me earlier this year if I was asked to be a vice-captain at Bethpage Black would I accept it.

• Keegan Bradley makes honest admission over Ryder Cup dilemma

• Donald Trump gives Keegan Bradley big Ryder Cup advice

“I replied if they asked me to make coffees for you – I would go and make coffees That’s how much it means to me and how much I want to be there in a supporting role for Team Europe.”

Despite failing to qualify automatically, Jon Rahm is expected to return to the European fold as one of Luke Donald’s six captain’s picks.

His LIV Golf teammate Tyrrell Hatton has already qualified for the event automatically. Both Rahm and Hatton remain members of the DP World Tour, and have appealed sanctions against them.

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.