HomeGolf News"Idiot" fan blasted for badly timed Fleetwood shout

Golf News

"Idiot" fan blasted for badly timed Fleetwood shout

By Michael McEwan02 March, 2020
Tommy Fleetwood

Not for the first time, we're wondering what it is that possesses somebody to go to a golf tournament and scream inane drivel at the top of their voice.

A lack of brain cells? An abundance of lite beer in their system? A desperate need for attention? 

Consider the latest example...

Needing to birdie the par-5 last to force a play-off in the Honda Classic, Tommy Fleetwood grabbed his 5-wood, took dead aim and went for the green in two - a bold, aggressive strategy.

• Azinger sparks fury with European Tour dig

• Reed winning is "proof there is no God"

• Honda Classic announcer's embarrassing blunder

Sadly, on his downswing, a 'fan' in the crowd decided to yell 'Get in the hole!'

Watch and listen to the evidence...

You can quite clearly hear the fan shout as Fleetwood starts his downswing. And, in case anybody thinks the sound isn't synced up or is on a delay, you'll notice that it is perfectly in sync with the sound of the Englishman striking the ball. 

In any event, his ball drifted to to the right and found the water, effectively handing victory to the eventual winner, Sung-jae Im.

• Rory confirms plans for 2020 Irish Open

• European Tour U-turns on Molinari and Gagli

The shout wasn't mentioned by the commentators and, speaking to Golf Digest'sBrian Wacker afterwards, both Fleetwood and his caddie Ian Finnis said they hadn't heard the shout. 

However, social media users were quick to round on the person responsible for it, led by Fleetwood's Ryder Cup teammate Ian Poulter and former TV analyst Peter Kostis.

"Get in the hole!" - Funny or infantile?

What do you think of the shouts of "Get in the hole!" and so on that have become prevalent at some golf tournaments? Do you think they add to the atmosphere? Have you ever done it? Or do you that it's a lot of juvenile nonsense? Leave your thoughts in our Comments section below.

