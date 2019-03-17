search
HomeGolf News"Idiots!" - Ian Poulter hits out at abusive fans at Sawgrass

Golf News

"Idiots!" - Ian Poulter hits out at abusive fans at Sawgrass

By Michael McEwan17 March, 2019
Ian Poulter

Ian Poulter has hit out at “idiots” who verbally abused him throughout the third round of the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

The Englishman carded a three-over 75 to fall out of contention for the title and into a tie for 24th with 18 holes to play.

However, writing on Instagram afterwards, he took a swipe at drunken hecklers in the galleries.

“Really feel sad for my kids who had to walk around today listening to fans who were non stop verbally abusing today,” wrote the Ryder Cup hero. “Real shame in this day an age we still have a few idiots that can’t handle a couple of beers.”

• "Unacceptable" - Rory demands action on slow play

• SPLASH! Tiger comes a cropper on 17 at Sawgrass

He added “oh well remember the good times” followed by multiple gold trophy emojis – presumably representing the European Ryder Cup winning teams he has been a part of.

He also included the hashtags “#havesomerepect” and “#itsjustagame” before continuing: “It wouldn’t happen at Augusta. Sad when your playing partner apologises about the fans.”

• WATCH - Pros prank media on Jimmy Fallon

• Paul Lawrie owns Twitter troll with perfect reply

Poulter had been playing in the penultimate group alongside Jim Furyk, the captain of the US side for last year’s Ryder Cup at Le Golf National.

He is partnered with another American, Brian Gay, for today’s final round.

