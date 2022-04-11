"I'll keep coming back and I'll keep trying": McIlroy makes late Masters charge

Rory McIlroy carded the lowest final round in Masters history today... but it wasn’t enough to secure an elusive Green Jacket.

The Northern Irishman’s 64 took him to seven-under for the tournament, which was enough for solo second at the 2022 Masters.

"It’s the most fun I’ve had on the golf course in a very long time," he told Sky Sports.

"I really just wanted to post a number, that was what was in my head. I just kept thinking to myself all morning, ‘why not me?’"

McIlroy needs only a Masters win to complete the career grand slam, and he reckons he's getting closer to mastering Augusta National.

"I’m getting the hang of this place after 14 years of trying," he said. "Whatever happens over the next couple hours, I’ll keep coming back and I’ll keep trying."

• The Masters: Huge prize money increase confirmed

• Tiger Woods commits to St Andrews

McIlroy shot a bogey-free 64 on Sunday afternoon, highlighted by a hole-out birdie from the greenside bunker on his 72nd hole.

"I shot 65 here in the third round in 2018 but I knew I needed to go a bit lower than that," he added. "I did by one. I can’t ask anymore of myself, I played, a really, really good round of golf."

Despite coming up just short of a victory, the 32-year-old showed signs of being back to his best today. As he said himself, he still has unfinished business at Augusta National.